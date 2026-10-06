NAC2026 focuses on securing and reinventing the independent ATM busines

Last Updated on October 5, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Convention Preview

How does the independent ATM operator evolve from managing a cash-dispensing fleet to operating a secure, connected, multi-service self-service payments business? The National ATM Council 2026 conference and expo, Oct. 13 to 15 at Paris Las Vegas, will explore how independent deployers can protect, modernize and diversify their businesses. The agenda centers on security, contactless payments, AI-enabled operations, multifunction self-service, and the policy/legal environment around retail ATMs.

Core Education Themes

Core education themes will address:

ATM security and field protection. The program devotes three “ATM Security Academy” tracks to the evolution from mechanical to real-time remotely managed locks, crime prevention for operators and cash-handling personnel, and electronic safe-lock troubleshooting and defeat. That signals a practical focus on reducing physical-loss, service-interruption, and technician-safety risks.

Contactless and NFC modernization. A dedicated “NFC for Your ATMs” session frames Tap N Go as a rapidly growing upgrade, with attention to deployment practices. For operators, the underlying issue is keeping terminals relevant for card- and mobile-oriented consumers without abandoning the cash-access role.

Applied AI for operators. “Essential AI for ATM Deployers,” in two parts, is framed around improving productivity, operational efficiency, website capabilities and day-to-day business quality—not simply AI as a technology trend. This should be particularly relevant to route operators looking at service dispatch, customer communications, knowledge management, sales support, and back-office workflow automation.

New revenue and expanded kiosk roles. Reverse ATMs — cash-to-card kiosks — will be presented as a business-development opportunity in sectors and sites where customers need to convert cash to digital payment value. NAC is also spotlighting multifunction financial kiosks combining functions such as cash recycling, deposits, bill payment, and other services, with discussion of the technology, economics, and risk questions involved.

Cash’s continuing role and payment behavior. Federal Reserve presentations on the history of cash and current cash-survey results position cash access as a continuing consumer and public-policy issue. That theme supports the industry’s argument that the ATM remains essential even as payment methods diversify.

Regulation, advocacy and card-network economics. The agenda includes an update on NAC’s litigation involving Visa and Mastercard, plus its Washington advocacy work. It also includes a session on “cashless ATMs,” which NAC characterizes as unlawful terminals that can threaten legitimate operator routes.

Daily Schedule

Following is a day-by-day schedule.



Tuesday, Oct. 13

Technical workshops will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Education sessions will be as follows:

1 to 2 p.m.: ATM Security Academy XI – Track I

Beyond the dial: From mechanical to real-time remotely managed ATM Locks.

What do key industry dates and generational acceptance of technology have in common?

A manufacturers’ round table will discuss the shift from traditional mechanical locks to today’s real-time, remotely managed ATM security.

2 to 2:30 p.m.: NFC for Your ATMs

Why NFC “tap n go” is the fastest growing must-have upgrade to your ATM portfolio.

Leading NFC deployers present best practices for adding NFC to your ATMs.

2:45 to 3:30 p.m.: Essential AI for ATM Deployers – Part 1



Why AI capabilities are important, bringing powerful tools that will enhance productivity and efficiency.

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Reverse ATMs: What Every Operator Should Know

How ATM operators are adding reverse ATMs, or cash-to-card kiosks, to their portfolios to increase revenue, strengthen customer retention and create new cross-selling opportunities.

4 to 4:30 p.m.: ATM Security Academy XI – Track II: Crime Prevention for ATM Operators

Expert insights on the current state of crimes targeting ATMs and what steps ATM operators can take to best protect their terminals and field personnel.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Sponsor Presentations

12:30–2 p.m.: Federal Reserve Keynote Presentations

• History of cash in America

• Latest positive cash survey results

2 to 5:30 p.m.: Education Sessions

2 to 2:45 p.m.: Multi-Function Financial Kiosks: The Next Iteration of the ATM

What happens when a cash-only ATM becomes a multi-function financial hub handling cash recycling, deposit-taking, bill pay and more? This roundtable brings together manufacturers, processors and operators on the technology, economics and unresolved risk questions.

2:45 to 3:30 p.m.: Essential AI for ATM Deployers – Part 2

Harnessing the power of AI to improve efficiency and quality and how AI can be used today to upgrade websites and operations.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m.: Class Action Litigation Update: NAC v. Visa

Hear the latest on the nationwide class action case against Visa and Mastercard on behalf of all U.S. ATM operators.

4:30–5:15 p.m.: Cashless ATMs

Get the latest on the “Cashless ATM“ scourge, and how to protect your business from these unlawful terminals infiltrating your ATM route.

Thursday, Oct. 15

9 to 10 a.m.: ATM Security Academy XI – Track III Electronic Safe Lock Troubleshooting

Learn time-saving troubleshooting techniques and explore lock-defeat tools. This session features live demos, including how to use a bypass tool and successfully defeat a lock by drilling.

To learn more, visit Home | NAC Conference & Exp