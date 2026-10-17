NAC 2026: Has the ATMs second evolution arrived? 6 takeaways

Last Updated on October 17, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Convention Report

Changing cash use habits are driving a revamping of the ATM from simple cash dispensing to multiple financial services. A realignment that is creating new roles for ATM operators, ATM providers, transaction processors and financial institutions.

These changing roles and the challenges and opportunities they create were on full display at this past week’s NAC 2026 ATMs Across America expo at the Paris Las Vegas, sponsored by the National ATM Council. Education sessions and exhibits focused on operations technology, payment technology, security and the policy/legal environment around retail ATMs.

Attendees readily noticed the exhibit floor was smaller than last year, which reflected the continuing decline in ATM cash withdrawals caused by rising mobile commerce. But any doubts about the future of cash were dispelled by data in the education sessions: 81% of U.S. consumers continue to use cash regularly.

“We have to acknowledge we’re seeing a decline in transactions over the last 10 years,” said Sean Burke, vice president of payments and managed services at Hyosung Americas, an ATM manufacturer and former CEO of Cash Depot, an ATM and financial services provider. In his keynote presentation, Burke noted ATM transactions dropped 35% from 2015 to 2024.

But cash is still relevant, he said, because most consumers still use it. Representatives of the Federal Reserve noted in one presentation that 81% of U.S. consumers use cash every month, even though mobile payments continue to increase.

As a result, the ATM is embarking on a second evolution, Burke said, the first being moving cash transactions from the bank to the ATM. The ATM is now finding a role offering services beyond cash dispensing by participating in the consumer’s broader financial life by providing multiple financial services. The evolution is from providing cash at the ATM to participating in the retail cash ecosystem.

“How can we use it for more than dispensing 20-dollar bills?” Burke asked. “What we’re going to find is the ATM is going to become part of retail automation.”

“We’re delivering financial transactions, we’re delivering retail cash management, we’re delivering cash access for the banks…You will effectively become a banking branch within the store.”

The multifunction kiosk

The multifunction kiosk is not new. It has existed in the gaming space for several years, offering ticket redemption, bill breaking and cash dispensing. “For the people in this room, what we’ve seen is a big change in the unregulated gaming market,” Wes Dunn, chief revenue officer of Genmega, an ATM manufacturer, said during an education session, referring to slot gaming machines in stores. Once Pace O Matic, a game manufacturer, claimed a redemption kiosk drove a 60% increase in game play, ticket redemption “went through the roof.”

Speakers and exhibitors at NAC claimed the ATM infrastructure has become more united in recognizing the need for multifunction kiosks in retail locations.

“I truly think we’re at an inflection point,” said Dunn. “People (within the ATM industry) get that you need a bank, that you need cash, that you need a processor, that you need a prompt, that you need the hardware, that you need a service, that you need all of these pieces, and finally, everybody’s starting to get it.”

How it works

A customer withdraws cash from the multifunction kiosk in a store, then spends part of that cash at the store’s POS. The store’s register cash can then be used to replenish the ATM, creating a local cash-recycling cycle that can reduce bank deposits and armored-car pickups. The kiosk creates new revenue for the store while minimizing cash handling costs. (Fewer CIT visits, better forecasting and improved cash utilization.)

Opportunities and challenges

Opportunities and challenges of multifunction kiosks – which provide cash recycling, bill breaking, bill pay, check cashing, money remittance, mobile wallet top-ups, ticket redemption and merchant cash management – were unpacked in a panel discussion.

While much of the discussion focused on the revenue opportunities that multifunction kiosks offer, the panelists acknowledged there are challenges. Getting customers to change habits takes time, for one.

Panelist Sean Burke of Hyosung Americas said it depends on the value you bring to the retailer that gives them the incentive to move forward with a multifunction kiosk. When evaluating the opportunity for a kiosk, the operator must decide which service(s) a location is going to need.

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” Burke said. “Different products carry different weights in different environments.” Which services are live today and which need a partner? Which services require added hardware, partners or approvals?

Panelist Luke Harris, an ATM operator, said it can be done. There is an education needed for the retailer to understand the benefits. Awareness will drive adoption. The parties must work together on this.

“We have a huge opportunity to figure out where are the needs of our customers,” agreed panelist Dax Mathews, executive vice president of eGlobal, an ATM operator. This involves assessing the costs of managing the cash on a property. One of the company’s earliest multifunction kiosk customers found they were saving $1,000 a month in curtailing shrinkage alone.

“There’s a level of sophistication this new model requires,”Mathews said.

While retailers often focus on surcharge revenue, Mathews said they need to learn the other benefits of the multifunction kiosk. The operator needs to flip the paradigm beyond revenue to value.

Dunn of Genmega agreed. “It’s not just about money,” he said. “You can now talk to them about bringing customers into their store.”

“You can value a multifunction kiosk 10 to 15 times a regular retail machine if you approach this correctly,” Mathews said, adding that resorts still handle a lot of cash.

Panelist Rebecca Hellman, vice president of marketing and sales at Cash Depot, cited the need to make the financial institutions better understand the benefits multifunction kiosks provide at retail.

Then there are regulatory requirements. Mathews said there are already county laws and state laws governing whether retailers can go fully cashless and if there are fees assessed to the consumer for cashless transactions. Stores that don’t accept cash can direct cash customers to kiosks to convert cash to cards.

“There are so many things you have to be aware of to track,” Matthews said, adding that regulations will expand as cash management machines become more prevalent.

Mathews compared the ATM to the payphones that cell phones displaced.

“I believe personally that that (traditional) ATM machine, it’s not going to go away, but it has its own lifetime,” he said. “These (multifunction) kiosks are offering more benefits to more customers than the other kiosks (that) will be the payphone.”

Takeaways

Multifunction kiosks are moving ATMs beyond cash dispensing and into retail cash management and financial services. Success depends on matching services to each location’s needs and coordinating hardware, processing, banking and support. Examples include NovaTech Cash Solutions’ cash-management platform for multifunction kiosks, Clear Choice Payment Solutions’ bill-payment and remittance services, and U.S. Payments’ combined bill-pay and ATM kiosk Cash-to-card kiosks help cashless venues serve cash-paying customers, while multifunction ATMs combine cash services with digital payment options. BluePoint ATM’s kiosks convert cash into Mastercard prepaid debit cards. Genmega’s prototype OmniTeller combines cash dispensing and handling with cashless acceptance options. Hyosung’s 4L supports withdrawals, deposits and cash recycling, with access to additional services through its Hyosung Pay API integration. Integrated cash management helps operators keep ATMs funded while reducing idle cash and servicing work. Hyosung’s cash register management software, still in development, lets employees set currency denomination requirements and view cash activity in real time. NovaTech Cash Solutions combines cash visibility, automated reconciliation and AI-driven forecasting with replenishment and pickup recommendations. Sonas brings cash management, device monitoring and transaction reconciliation into one platform. ATM security providers are expanding keyless access and strengthening physical locks to protect machines and cash. Sargent & Greenleaf’s C Series uses encrypted mobile tokens instead of keys, PIN codes or keypads. Dormakaba’s CenconX combines mobile-managed one-time codes with centralized access management. Baton Lock & Hardware’s 6000 Series uses a rotating disc-detainer cylinder designed to resist picking. Reliable connectivity and automated fault recovery help operators reduce ATM downtime and missed transactions. Digi Ventus combines Starlink satellite connectivity with cellular and broadband networks for automatic failover and remote-site coverage. OptConnect/DPL’s Hercules AI diagnoses and resolves hardware and software faults remotely. WTI Wireless’s multi-carrier eSIM supports connections across AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, providing failover when a carrier connection is unavailable. Digital advertising gives ATM operators another potential revenue stream while helping retailers promote products and engage customers. CDS integrates ATM display toppers with Take 10 Media’s in-store advertising network to show video and static ads. Genmega’s partnership with Context Networks brings digital advertising to its NOVA retail ATM toppers, enabling operators to earn incremental revenue.

Trade Show Exhibits

Following are exhibitor highlights in alphabetical order.

ATM Gurus

ATM Gurus, a provider of ATM parts, repairs and training, highlighted NFC upgrade kits for existing ATMs to enable tap-and-go contactless payments. The company also offers certified pre-owned ATMs and parts for Triton, Tranax and Nautilus Hyosung machines, along with power conditioners, communication-line protection and ATM toppers, wraps and papers.

Baton Lock & Hardware Co. Inc.

Baton Lock & Hardware Co. Inc., a security products manufacturer, showed its 6000 Series keys, cam locks, plug locks, storage locks, padlocks, pin locks, block locks, space locks and pucklocks.

The company positions the 6000 Series as its “Maxi-Security” line. Its defining feature is a rotating detainer-disc cylinder rather than a conventional pin-tumbler mechanism, which the company describes as virtually pick-proof.

The locks use nickel-silver keys and are available with more than 20 commercial, restricted and reserved key profiles. Restricted profiles limit duplication to Baton’s factory or authorized service centers.

Features include:

Disc-detainer security: The rotating detainer discs provide resistance to picking.

Flexible keying: Available keyed alike (KA), keyed different (KD) or master keyed (MK) use either an existing code or a new code.

Cross-product common keying: Cam locks, plug locks, padlocks, blocklocks, pin locks and Super Space Locks in the 6000 Series can be ordered to the same key code.

Key retention: On many models, the key can be removed only when the lock is in the locked position.

BluePoint ATM

BluePoint ATM, a provider of equipment, transaction processing, CIT cash replenishment, 24/7 maintenance and revenue-share programs, highlighted its hardware and managed services.

The company’s reverse ATM/cash-to-card kiosks convert cash into Mastercard prepaid debit cards for cashless venues. The card holder is texted an app link to download the card and their account is balanced upon card dispense. They can then use the prepaid card to make a purchase or reload their balance. Cards can be used for tap-to-pay with Apple and Samsung.

The company owns, operates and services the kiosks nationwide, helping locations transition to cashless environments without turning away cash-paying consumers.

CashConnect

CashConnect, a division of WFSF Bank and a provider of ATM cash management, remote cash capture solutions and cash logistics, highlighted its backend financial and management ecosystem.

Features include:

ATM vault cash services: The company supplies over $16 billion annually to assist deployers in accessing capital and growing their ATM fleets.

Smart safes and cash forecasting tools include predictive solutions that ensure machines stay optimized and funded without tying up unnecessary liquidity.

Armored carrier management includes end-to-end logistics solutions designed to streamline cash-in-transit coordination and maximize operational efficiency.

CDS

CDS, a provider of ATM payment processing, introduced digital toppers for ATMs, turning the top of the ATM into a digital signage platform, delivering video and static ads. CDS integrates its ATM infrastructure with Take 10 Media’s in-store digital advertising network.

The digital topper consists of a 24-inch LCD digital display with 2-minute ad loops that can provide ad revenue. The operator can upload 10- to 30-second video ads to highlight events, drive loyalty sign-ups, educate customers on new products or carry paid advertising.

CDS provides a complete end-to-end solution including installation, content management, monitoring and support.

Clear Choice Payment Solutions

Clear Choice Payment Solutions, a Switch Commerce company that provides ATM placement services, provided information about its multifunction kiosk, offering full cash access and ATM services.

Features include:

Bill payment, allowing customers to pay utility and other recurring bills directly at the terminal.

Cash remittance, supporting money transfer and remittance workflows.

Gaming and sports betting, integrating digital gaming, lottery or sports betting capabilities.

The company also highlighted its Watchdog Program, featuring ATM monitoring in addition to fleet management and wireless device monitoring.

The program directly replaces existing communication devices, eliminating unnecessary hardware and proactively detecting and resolving ATM faults remotely. It also provides real-time cash level visibility on all terminals, including automatic low-cash alerts.

Cord Financial Services

Cord Financial Services, a distributor of Hyosung and Genmega machines and a provider of ATM parts, repairs, supplies and ATM placement, highlighted its cash management, transaction processing, merchant services, monitoring, installation and 24/7 support. Offerings also include full-service placement, merchant-loaded cash programs, direct purchase and back-office reporting/alerts. The company’s online resource center provides software downloads, error codes, service videos and more for Hyosung and Genmega equipment.

Jeffrey Schlueter, A.J. Fizell and Carl Chapman introduce attendees to ATM services at the Cord Financial Services exhibit.

Digi Ventus Managed Connectivity Solutions

Digi Ventus Managed Connectivity Solutions, a provider of connectivity solutions, highlighted its recently-introduced Starlink satellite connectivity with enterprise cellular and broadband networks to deliver automated failover and remote site coverage. The solution supports ATMs, retail point-of-sale systems, EV charging stations, utilities and remote or off-grid job sites.

Features include:

Multi-tier failover: Digi SureLink monitors WAN health across cellular, broadband and Starlink layers, automatically rerouting traffic without manual IT intervention.

Centralized management through the Digi Genesis platform and Digi Remote Manager for real-time visibility, diagnostics and single-pane-of-glass control.

Enterprise hardware integrates with routers like the Digi EX60 5G branch router to link Starlink LEO satellite terminals via Ethernet and IP passthrough.

24/7 support and billing are backed by 24x7x365 support, single-bill subscription pricing and options under the managed connectivity program.

Dormakaba

Dormakaba, a lock technology provider, introduced its new CenconX electronic ATM lock, along with a next generation branch lock with decentralized, online credential management and electronic top-hatch locks for ATMs.

CenconX, a device-driven, keyless one-time code safe-lock system for ATM and cash-in-transit operations, replaces physical credentials and written route sheets with mobile-app-managed OTCs, BLE code transmission, close-seal documentation and centralized management through Dormakaba’s Apexx software platform, dormakaba+1.

The Apexx Strato keyless electronic ATM rotary lock enables keyless Bluetooth Low Energy access using the Safe Locks mobile app, offering audit-ready access with door and latch status monitoring.

The company’s next generation lock platform offers the following features:

Manages ATM access centrally, without credentials stored at the lock.

Enables visibility into safe openings.

Reprograms locks instantly during staffing or vendor changes.

Streamlines armored carrier deliveries.

Genmega

Genmega, an ATM provider, displayed a prototype of its OmniTeller ATM and self-service kiosk, combining ATM and multi-functional self service financial capabilities, including payment card reader, barcode reader, finger scanner, receipt printer, check scanner, cash dispensing and cash handling. Options include NFC toppers and custom branding/lighting options.

The company also displayed its NOVA retail ATM, along with the Context Networks digital-media integration for its ATM display toppers. The company’s Context Networks partnership

brings integrated digital advertising capabilities to Genmega’s product line, enabling independent ATM operators (ISOs) and independent ATM deployers (IADs) to generate incremental revenue, the first media integration Genmega has activated within its hardware portfolio.

NOVA also supports up to four removable 2,000-note cassettes, an EMV dip card reader, a PCI-certified encrypted PIN pad, an 80 mm thermal receipt printer, NFC readiness and a UL 291 business-hours vault with an optional Level 1 vault.

Hyosung

Hyuosung, an ATM provider, displayed its suite of smart cash handling hardware and terminal management technologies, including new cash register management software that is still in development.

The new cash register management software allows a retail employee to set the number of currency denominations to be managed and view cash activity in real time.

The company also displayed its Hyosung 4L, a front-service cash-recycling ATM designed for retail and lobby environments that combines withdrawals, cash deposits, recycling and smart-safe-style cash storage, positioned as a retail cash-transaction platform rather than a conventional dispense-only ATM.

Features include:

Cash recycling: Accepted cash can be reused for withdrawals, reducing replenishment trips and cash-handling costs.

Cash-in transactions: Supports customer deposits and enables additional revenue-generating services.

Smart-safe functionality: Stores and secures cash within the ATM using its cash-in and recycling features.

Configurable cash capacity: Can be configured with up to three 3,000-note recycling cassettes plus one 2,600-note deposit cassette; withdrawal and deposit transactions can handle bundles of up to 100 notes.

Supports integration with Hyosung Pay through its API, rather than necessarily shipping with every Hyosung Pay service pre-enabled.

Infinity ATMs

Infinity ATMs, a provider of ATM placement, processing, reporting, 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, repairs, branding/wraps and a DIY cash-loading program, introduced Infinity Power, a phone charging kiosk and battery rental service as an add-on source of revenue for its ATM customers.

The phone charging kiosks, which Infinity ATMs assembles, can be standalone units or attached to ATMs. The charging unit comes with a digital promotions screen.

The company offers the charging unit free to its existing ATM customers. The company installs, maintains and restocks every charging kiosk at no cost to existing customers. The company presently has between 400 and 500 phone chargers in operation.

Lock America International

Lock America International, a lock manufacturer, presented its High Security System alongside a portfolio of high-security retrofit locks. The presentation focused on combating retail ATM jackpotting attacks and data skimmer insertions.

The company’s anti-jackpotting retrofit cam locks are designed to replace generic default locks that ship with standard ATM models which thieves can exploit using standard or master keys.

Its exclusive key-code registration provides a security protocol where each operating enterprise is given a unique, registered key code to ensure that only authorized personnel can duplicate keys or manage master key options.

Lockmasters Inc.

Lockmasters Inc., a sales and education company representing lock equipment manufacturers, introduced its technician video scope and probe, developed in partnership with Teslong’s NTS700 series imaging technology. The scope includes a magnet on the back to attach to the safe for hands-free use.

Features include:

An industrial-grade camera for inspections inside safes, lock mechanisms, vault interiors and other confined spaces.

Lighting balance and focus presets for reflective environments.

The flexible probe withstands repeated bending and positioning without deformation.

Built-in LED lights with adjustable brightness enhance visibility in dark cavities without over-exposure.

Light distribution reduces specular highlights on metal surfaces.

Loomis AB

Loomis AB, a provider of cash management services with an international network, presented information about its ATM services, including cash in transit, cash forecasting, cash replenishment and settling, deposit pickup and processing, smart safe management and vault management.

NovaTech Cash Solutions

NovaTech Cash Solutions, a provider of vault-cash funding, compliance and cash-management software for ATM and self-service cash operators, demonstrated its AIM (automated integrity management system) for multifunctional kiosks which combine traditional ATM capabilities with additional financial services, including cash withdrawals, deposits, bill payments, check cashing and cash recycling.

Multifunctional kiosks provide financial institutions, retailers and independent operators a self-service solution that improves customer convenience while reducing operational costs.

NovaTech Cash Solutions’ AIMS provides a centralized, device-agnostic platform for managing the cash operations of multifunctional kiosks, including devices equipped with cash recycling technology.

Through AIMS, operators gain near real-time visibility into cash positions, automated cash reconciliation, AI-driven cash forecasting, replenishment and pickup recommendations, cash bailment tracking and financial reporting.

The platform also supports armored-carrier coordination, transaction monitoring, and audit controls.

By integrating multifunctional kiosks into the AIMS platform, NTCS enables financial institutions and operators to optimize cash utilization, reduce idle cash, minimize servicing costs and maintain control and accountability over cash throughout its lifecycle.

AIMS transforms multifunctional kiosks from standalone transaction devices into intelligently managed components of an enterprise-wide cash management ecosystem.

OptConnect/DPL

OptConnect, a provider of connectivity solutions, introduced the Hercules AI, an artificial intelligence-driven, automated healing and remote management system developed by DPL Wireless (now a division of OptConnect) specifically for ATMs, kiosks, and self-service devices.

Features include:

Auto-healing: Automatically diagnoses and resolves over 2,200 hardware and software issues, including errors related to PIN pads, bill dispensers, card readers and operating systems — without requiring manual intervention.

Remote monitoring and management : Tracks application health, API events, device states and network performance in real time.

Security and anti-jackpotting: Real-time jackpotting suppression and mitigation such as NTrap Ethernet tampering detection to protect cash assets.

Smart alerts and SMS control: Sends noise-reduced alerts for out-of-service, low-cash or out-of-cash events, allowing operators to trigger remote reboots or acknowledge incidents via SMS.

Smart routing: Leverages geo-redundant data centers and VPN connections to processor endpoints to route traffic through known-good connections and reduce failed transactions.

PAI Powered By Brinks

PAI powered By Brinks, a provider of ATM managed services, highlighted ATM management solutions, optimization technology and retail-focused transformations.

The company’s remote management system offers a browser-based way to monitor terminals, deploy software, diagnose faults, and resolve many issues without sending a technician.

The wireless dashboard offers control over an ATM’s wireless status, along with data visualization, allowing usage insights and the ability to suspend or reactivate devices on demand.

Sargent & Greenleaf

Sargent & Greenleaf, a manufacturer of security solutions, introduced its C Series locks powered by SG Cloud, a cloud platform that connects and manages the locks. The C-series offers keypad-free operation by using encrypted mobile tokens instead of physical keys, PIN codes or keypads, eliminating common attack vectors and visual code compromise.

The mobile access allows operators to control the locks remotely. Time sensitive codes can be sent directly to a mobile device or dispatcher, enabling administrators to unlock, audit, grant access and update permissions on-site or remotely.

The SG Cloud platform links each Bluetooth-enabled lock to a centralized console connected to the internet or Wi-Fi configuration.

SMART Software

SMART Software (Service Management and Route Tracking), described its business management software, including software specifically designed for ATM management.

Features include:

The remote management software monitors ATM performance from a connected device with real-time alerts and tracking.

Commission tracking software automates commission calculations with detailed reporting.

Adjustable cash forecasting software offers real-time cash flow predictions.

The mobile software enables operators to access alerts real time.

Features also include vault cash forecasting, routing, check printing, cash reconciliation, service employee accountability and ATM load photo attaching.

Sonas

Sonas, a Glasgow, Scotland based provider of ATM cash management and reconciliation for independent deployers, made its U.S. debut at the show. The company’s cloud-based platform unifies cash management, device activity and transaction reconciliation to allow operators to monitor cash, optimize replenishment cycles and manage exceptions.

The device monitoring module gives operations real-time visibility into the live cash position of every device, broken down by denomination. Configurable threshold tiers flag devices running low or building up excess cash, triggering alerts and automated replenishment orders.

The cash forecasting module removes the guesswork of ATM replenishment, while intelligent algorithms analyze historical usage, seasonal patterns and local events to predict cash demand.

The vault balancing gives control over vault cash positions, replacing manual spreadsheets and fragmented tracking with a digital system.

The cash processing digitizes and controls the preparation and return cycle of ATM cash across the operation, whether managed from a central office or vault location.

Data-driven insight tools provide visibility across cash operations so companies can make better management decisions.

TPI

TPI, a provider of ATM accessories and enclosures, air dispenser machines and vacuum machines, introduced its ice vending machine, which the company positioned as a possible add-on for outdoor ATMs.

The aluminum frame machine (84 by 72 by 36 inches) features an 800-pound ice storage capacity and can produce up to 350 bags of ice per day. The average ice weight per 5- to 8-second vend is 10 to12 pounds.

The machine requires electrical service for vending (110 V, 15 amps), electrical service for the ice chiller (220 V), a water service line, a drain service line and a 5-gallon drain capacity.

U.S. Payments

U.S. Payments, an omnichannel bill-payment and cash-management provider, demonstrated its bill pay + ATM kiosk which combines ATM functionality with bill payment in one footprint, positioning the unit as a revenue-generating in-store amenity.

The kiosk accepts cash, card, check and ACH bill payments, designed for unbanked or cash-preferring customers and immediate payment posting.

Bill pay customers enter their account information, see the balance and fees, pay with cash, card or check, and receive a receipt.

The payments tie into the same reporting and customer-account environment as web, mobile and phone payments, with a web bill pay portal supporting cards, bank payments and wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App.

Retailers can deposit daily cash right into the machine instead of making a trip to the bank.

WTI Wireless

WTI Wireless, a provider of machine-to-machine connectivity, presented its newly-introduced, multi-carrier eSIM, a digital SIM card built into hardware to allow the device to connect to a mobile network without inserting a plastic chip. The device can simultaneously store multiple digital profiles, providing connectivity across AT&T, Verizon and T Mobile.

The eSIM can serve as an automatic failover solution, so the user need not worry which carrier has coverage at each location. It can be used for operating ATMs, kiosks, POS systems, digital signage and more.

The company also provided information about its wireless 4G and 5G routers for 2-, 4- and 5-port devices. The router’s remote power switch can automatically reboot a locked device. The redundant power supply pings an assigned IP address once per minute. If the equipment fails to respond after 10 attempts, the power switch turns off the outlet for 10 seconds before turning it back on.

The routers feature magnetic antennas, power adapters, cloud monitoring, Ethernet cables, dual SIM, plug and play, split data routing and primary or failover capabilities.

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