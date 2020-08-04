Last Updated on
Marathon Deployment has been a valued resource for many OEMs due to our quality installations and customer service practices. Our team of trained service professionals cover the USA coast to coast, including parts of Canada.
Our hardware specialty is directed towards the following markets: Kiosk, Point of Sale, QSR, Retail, Digital Signage and Health Care. We have performed 1000+ of Kiosk and Digital Menu board installations!
Marathon Deployment consistently meet or exceed the expectations of our OEM’s and end clients. With a full range of services including: Pre-installation Surveys, hardware installations,
Our customer service rivals the best in the business. Our ability to achieve high QSR grades is mainly due to our experienced technicians and dedicated office personal.
Consider Marathon Deployment for your next project or onsite service request.