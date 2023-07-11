Ingenico iUC285 Still Available but Self 3000 Moving In

Get ’em While They’re Hot!

The kiosk industry standby payment device the Ingenico iUC285 will be retired soon. It is being replace by Self 3000 which is more advanced, doesn’t come with commissioning hell, and it fits the same mounts! Great for retrofits. Here is the official notice on the UCP website.

Ingenico’s iUC285 has been a reliable and popular payment device, but with the introduction of the Self 3000, it’s time to embrace the future. The Self 3000 serves as the intended replacement for the iUC285, offering enhanced features and functionality.

The best part? Clients currently using the iUC285 can seamlessly transition to the Self 3000 without the need for enclosure redesign, thanks to their identical mount features. Multiple gateway partners we work with have certified and fully support the Self 3000 solution with US processors. Call us to discuss your gateway and processor options.

Enhanced Features and Functionality:

The Self 3000 offers an array of advanced features to meet the evolving needs of businesses. From improved security measures to enhanced user experience, this new device packs a punch. With its sleek design, intuitive interface, and robust performance, the Self 3000 elevates the self-service payment experience for both customers and merchants alike.

UCP still has iUC285s in stock for all those who need them, and our dedicated sales team is also ready to support you with your migration to the Self 3000. Contact us today to learn more about the availability and benefits of the Self 3000, and let us help you plan your upgrade to this next-generation device.

Call today! 702-802-3504 or email [email protected]

Here is Self-3000 datasheet – ingenico self-3000 USA-CAN__DATASHEET_SELF 3000_ING_230315

Background

We have several thousand left. From a PCI standpoint it is a PCI v4 device, which means that the council recommends that it not be installed on net new machines after April 30th 2024. However that is not a hard rule. We have a machine manufacturer who bought several thousand at the last time buy date and has intentions to rollout kiosks with this device all through 2024 and into 2025. Their processor (Chase) had no issue with that. For when iUC285 supply eventually does dry up the Self 3000 has the same mounting features, so cutting over to the new device will be very easy.

