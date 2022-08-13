RFID Reader Technology by ELATEC Catalog

RFID Readers Kiosks 2022

One of our members is ELATEC and RFID Reader for Kiosks, Self-Service, Employees and Warehousing is their business, and has been for 34 years. We’ve used and quoted their readers hundreds of times (figure $150 or less). Chris Corsbie is our member representative and we want to introduce their product line (albeit somewhat condensed for pure kiosks).

He’s sent a couple of pieces of collateral including the obligatory brochure but also an informative whitepaper and a case study. And with all the attention these days on EV charging (and the massive funding behind it with NEVI e.g.) Chris put together a very helpful Six Questions To Ask when it comes to RFID readers and EV Charging. Those resources are listed/provided below

We also have been monitoring a wristband integration project by Olea Kiosks and turns out they just released a video showing the final engineered units, with a RFID reader integrated on the side.

RFID readers are mounted many different ways. Entering a building you will likely find them on the wall. There are many protocols and over the years companies have done their best to promote their favorite. The DOD uses CAC (Common Access Card). But then RFID readers were engineered for multi-protocol and the brand of RFID reader became less and less critical.

The history of RFID is fascinating too. Goes back to the Cold War.

Here is quick video off the Olea production floor showing unit that reads wristband RFID chip. If you are interested we also have a video showing a kiosk engineered with two (2) wristband printers as well.



Brief background on ELATEC:

60+ Transponder Protocols along with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

110 Countries

Strong partnership with HID

ELATEC is a world leader in RFID readers for user authentication and access control. We have a 34-year track record. Our global HQ is in Germany, and our HQ for the Americas is in Florida.

We’ve been in the US for @8 years, initially primarily in secure printing, and for the past four years, successfully penetrating most of our numerous “new” market verticals.

Target markets are the kiosk/vending/dispensing/automated locker market

Our RFID readers for kiosk applications are ideal in “closed environments” where RFID badges (or mobile credentials) are used by staff or members. (How RFID works)

RF Ideas is a competitor in the US for 25 years and has achieved some traction with kiosk OEMs, e.g., AutoCrib and Intelligent Dispensing Solutions.

ELATEC RFID readers offer some real advantages over RF Ideas readers.

Brochures, Whitepaper and Case Study for RFID

Note that we compress fairly aggressively so sometimes there is some loss of fidelity.

Product Catalog

Tell Me More About RFID Protocols [from RFIDjournal]

The protocols are called the air-interface protocols, and there are many “standards” for such protocols, depending on the type of RFID system used. Here are a few of the most common air-interface protocol standards ratified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO):

ISO 14443: This high-frequency (HF) standard is designed to have a short read range and include encryption, since it was created for proximity cards. What that means is that it was created for secure payments.

ISO 15693: This HF standard was developed for vicinity cards. It has no encryption and a longer read range than ISO 14443-based systems. It is used in many access-control systems, but has also been employed for inventory management and other applications.

ISO 18000-3: This HF standard, developed for item management, has never really caught on. Most companies simply use ISO 15693 for item management.

Near Field Communication: While not an official ISO standard, NFC is based on ISO 14443 and adds some additional capabilities, such as the ability of a reader to emulate a tag. NFC will also incorporate ISO 15693 over time, so you will be able to use an NFC-enabled phone to enter a building.

ISO 18000-6C: This ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) standard is based on the EPC Gen 3 air-interface protocol. Although there is an ISO 1800-6A and an ISO 1800-6B, it is ISO 18000-6C that is widely used for passive UHF systems.

ISO 24730: This protocol governs the communication of active RFID transponders operating at 2.45 GHz, and is used in real-time location systems.

There are other standard and proprietary air-interface protocols, but these are the main ones currently being used.

Some History of RFID [from Paragon]

But where did this technology come from? And when was it created?

A recent article on the BBC website discusses the Cold War spy technology we all use today. RFID – the technology on which Near Field Communication (NFC) is also based – is thought to have been created during WWII. One of the forerunners for this technology was the revolutionary electrical musical instrument developed by Leon Theremin. The instrument could be played without physical touch due to waves generated by the instrument being at a static frequency. The concept of this invention led to the creation of Theremin’s Thing following the second World War.

In 1945, a group of boys from the Young Pioneer Organisation of the Soviet Union presented a hand-carved ceremonial seal of the USA to the US ambassador, Harriman. Within the seal was an antenna activated by radio waves that were directed at the US embassy by the Soviets. This served as a microphone and broadcast private conversations back. The ambassador’s security staff would have checked the seal, also known as ‘The Thing’, for electronic bugs and other spy equipment, however without batteries or wires, nothing was picked up and therefore the seal was placed in Harriman’s study. This location was prime for listening into private conversations for the following seven years.

In the 1970s, RFID tags were used to monitor railway carriages. Today, RFID tags are used by many organisations such as the NHS and big retail chains across the world to track assets, manage stock or control quality processes. Due to the technological advancements these tags can be used to track almost anything, thanks to the simple idea created by Theremin decades before.

RFID was, however, officially invented in 1983 by Charles Walton when he filed the first patent with the word ‘RFID’. NFC started making the headlines in 2002 and has since then continued to develop.