Kiosk RFID News – Elatec U.S. Production Facility Ships First 100,000 RFID Units

ELATEC Kiosk RFID

August 6, 2021 — ELATEC Inc. has announced that its U.S. production facility in Palm City, Florida, has shipped its first 100,000 RFID systems as of July 30, 2021.

“The ELATEC Inc. team is proud to announce this exciting milestone for our new U.S. production facility and our customers,” said Paul Massey, CEO of ELATEC Inc. “I am very proud of the team and honored to be part of the great things that are happening here.”

ELATEC Inc. first began production in the U.S. just one year ago in August 2020, delivering an essential expansion in their global production strategy, according to Massey.

“Each month, this new team has increased production output while maintaining our strict quality goals, continued Massey,” In fact, this past month, the team’s output exceeded the goal we had set for December 2021. This is an excellent achievement with many more to come!”

ELATEC RFID and mobile credential readers are an integral component for contactless user authentication, authorization and access control by OEMs worldwide.

