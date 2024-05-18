Robotic Waiter – Robotic Restaurant

NRA Chicago is proving to have a very high interest in robotic waiter and service robots. Automation is the mantra. Along with AI Assist of course.

Key players in this emerging market include Appetronix Inc, Euphotic Labs, Home Tech Innovation Inc, Hyper Food Robotics Ltd, Kitchen Robotics, Miso Robotics, Moley Robotics, Nala Robotics Inc, Robo Arete Co Ltd, and Thermomix. These companies are at the forefront, developing and deploying advanced robotic solutions that are transforming the way food is prepared, cooked, and served in professional and domestic kitchens.

We’ve included the GuideBot by LG Business. Autonomous Guiding Service in Virtually any Facility — The CLOi GuideBot promptly informs visitors with facility information upon request and conveniently escorts visitors to their desired location.

General retail is approximately $7K for just the robot. Software can be extra monthly support.

Orionstar

At Orionstar, we pride ourselves on having five key advantages:

Most Advanced Chip: Our robots are powered by the Qualcomm 8-core processor, which ensures superior development capabilities. The Easiest Robot OS for Extra Development: We offer a user-friendly robot operating system that allows for seamless customization and development. The Most Powerful AI Voice Capability: Our robots possess exceptional AI voice capabilities, enabling natural and engaging interactions. Restaurant Robot Multiple Solutions: including Smart Positioning Solution, Smart Summon Solution, and Multi-Robot Cooperation Solution. Service-Oriented Sales Strategy: We prioritize the health of our partners’ businesses and offer comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales support.

Our restaurant robot is very competitive on the market. Now the best selling market is Japan and Korea, we are the top 1 brand in these two markets.

700 units installed

YouTube Playlists

You can learn more about Orionstar by visiting the following links:

Orionstar Company Intro: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Mk5-SEr_oiiizKYjlTs_8wINv_LFKbjm

Company Video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1O9kSXoZ-HFJ3HewR8h3IVZTxxhBYsZcC

Key Client Cases: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Tna0KIcpr82F0yvACc1G_SLnCUYQ0F8I

LuckiBot Pro: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fdjZ06ekT-1Tjot7-g3V0uHmPSbC_-Mk

Suzhou Alpha Robotics Co.,Ltd. was founded in 2006. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots and has more than 300 independent patent intellectual property rights and masters core technologies such as Robot Chassis, Algorithms, and Deep learning.

Info

Products include AI Service Robot, Delivery Robot, Hotel Delivery Robot, Unmanned Vehicle and Vacuum Cleaner Robot

Alpha Robotics is one of the main makers of “National Standard for Food Delivery Service Robots” (GBT37395- 2019). Alpha Robotics has 5 main products series：AI servic robots, Delivery robots,Unmanned Vehicle, Vacuum Cleaner Robot and Disinfection Robots.

They are mainly used in nine areas: catering services, hotel services, new retail, government services, education services, medical services, public services, financial services, exhibition halls and other scenarios.

Suzhou Alpha Robotics Co.,Ltd has four R&D centres in Suzhou,Shanghai and Tokyo and nearly 30,000 square meters of production bases in East and North China. Alpha Robotics is one of the largest service robot manufacturers in China. The products have been certified by the European Union CE, American FCC, Japan Telec and other professional certifications.Alpharobotics exported to 70 countries and regions, offering more than 8000 well-known customers services worldwide, and leading global sales.

Background

18+ Years

300+Awards

8000+Customers

LG RSCGD20 CLOi GuideBot with Guiding Services, Mobile Advertising, Security Monitoring, and Dedicated CMS

Autonomous Guiding Service in Virtually any Facility

The CLOi GuideBot promptly informs visitors with facility information upon request and conveniently escorts visitors to their desired location. With a dedicated content management system (CMS), you can easily update the CLOi GuideBot with new menu items, services, or other types of information.

Synchronize the Guidebot with an existing signage solution to enable time-based promotions or display advertisements for nearby stores based on the Guidebot’s location

For Museums — Optional Docent Capabilities

CLOi GuideBot can act as a docent for art galleries and museums, guiding visitors to artworks before playing related audio-visual commentary whilst providing accompanied touch screen interaction. Touch screen interaction and voice recognition technologies allow the GuideBot to respond to visitor questions.

Autonomous Security Patrol

Users can manually set a patrol route and schedule for on-site security purposes, which can improve security staff productivity with remote monitoring capabilities.

From NRF 2024 – We just got back from NRF and AI robotic restaurant stuff was all over the show floor. Robotic pizza for example. One of our favorite aspects of AI is overhead cameras in the kitchen to monitor food preparation. Also table usage. Here is our wrap on recent robotic restaurant news

Statistics for Restaurant Robotics and AI Robotics

Robotic Restaurant Examples

there are some good examples of robotics being used by restaurants. Here are a few: