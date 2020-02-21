As reported on BizJournals Feb 2020 –

Before the Democratic National Convention in July, 35 digital kiosks will be installed along the Milwaukee streetcar line and at downtown hot spots to direct visitors to restaurants and stores, provide free Wi-Fi service and generate an expected $500,000 in ad money annually to help pay for the transit system.

Milwaukee selected Smart City Media LLC of New York City to build the kiosk system through a competitive contract award process. The kiosks won’t cost the city money to build. Smart City will build and maintain them in exchange for a majority share of the advertising revenue the kiosks will generate. It has a 10-year contract for the system.

Another nice writeup on Channel 58/CBS of Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s smart kiosk initiative comes at no cost to the City, as Smart City will own and maintain the kiosks throughout the 10-year agreement while providing the City a share of the revenue generated through the platform. All kiosks will be located in the public right-of-way, either on streetcar platforms or in key destinations near the route to strengthen connections between the streetcar and high-density activity centers in the city. Specific site locations will be finalized in the coming weeks, with installation slated to begin in the spring and be completed in advance of this summer’s Democratic National Convention.

“This is truly a win-win for The Hop, the City of Milwaukee and for everyone who lives, works or visits downtown,” Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske added. “This initiative will provide meaningful financial support to our streetcar operations while expanding the utility of the system through improved connections with residential, employment and entertainment areas walkable from the route. This is a critical next step in the growth of The Hop and a tremendous asset for the entire community to utilize.”

