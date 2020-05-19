Thermal Sensing Solution Kiosks

Last Updated on May 20, 2020 at 10:15 am

22Miles Thermal Sensing Kiosk Solution

Temperature Sensor Solution

To meet the new challenges COVID-19 and other viruses present in public spaces, TempDefend TM is 22MILES latest innovation. As a component of our suite of Protection as a Service TM solutions 22MILES TempDefend TM thermo-sensing technology leverages a combination of camera technology, facial and body temperature detection software, integrated sensors, and dynamic machine learning algorithms to aid in the prevention of viral spread. TempDefend is the ideal plug-and-play solution that allows businesses and employers to rebuild consumer/ employee confidence and safety as stay-at-home orders and restrictions ease around the world

Why TempDefend?

Protecting yourself, your staff, and other visitors and patrons from the spread of contagious diseases begin with identifying, quarantining, and treating infected individuals. TempDefend’s thermal sensor technology provides an accurate and affordable solution to alert individuals of heightened temperature (possible infection) status while protecting others in and around your facilities. 22MILES TempDefend can capture analytics that ensures your operational, compliance, and HR requirements (optional client consent). AI enabling of response customization, analytics, networking, and synchronizing of TempDefend anomaly alerts, as well as compliance logs for legal audit trails, are available.

TempDefend TM is compatible with your own sensor hardware or 22M suggested/provided sensors.

TempDefend Protection as a Service TM Packages

TempDefend can be customized to the needs of your organization. Packages available include:

TempDefendTM Protection Basic

TempDefendTM Premium – Protection as a ServiceTM (PaaS)

TempDefendTM Reception – Protection as a ServiceTM

TempDefendTM Multi Tracking – Protection as a ServiceTM

A La Carte Features available include:



Facial Recognition integration with employee database for check-in,

Facial Recognition integration with Access Control systems

22Miles is committed to working with all U.S manufactured solutions.

Some of our partners include:

Our current supported OS include:

