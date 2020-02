Mimo Monitors: February 2020 2020 is off to a wonderful start. With ISE behind us and DSE just around the corner, we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store. Catch Up With Mimo Monitors Make An Appointment to Stop by Our Booth (#3022) At the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) This year at DSE check out the launch of our brand new, first-ever outdoor digital signage. You can also check out our new shelf edge displays, and feel the revolutionary Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch®. We’ll have all this and so much more at the booth, so make an appointment to check it out. Schedule an DSE Booth Appointment Here Learn About the Culture at Mimo Monitors We’ve worked to cultivate a culture at Mimo Monitors that allows for individual growth and strong teamwork. We encourage our employees to think outside the box to best serve our customers, while also focusing on collaboration in and outside the office. Check out this video to learn more about our culture at Mimo Monitors and some of our great team members. Watch the Video About Our Company Culture Watch our rAVe booth tours from ISE Our friends at rAVe stopped by our booth at ISE to chat and check out some of our latest products. Watch Partner Channel Manager, Tyler Wells, from our team walk through some of the products we featured at the show. Watch rAVe booth videos from ISE Hear Our CEO, David Anderson, Speak at DSE on “Game Changing Innovations in Small Digital Signage” On Wednesday, April 1st in the Best Practices Theatre at 12:15 PM come hear our President & CEO David Anderson Speak about recent game-changing innovations in small format digital signage. We’ll cover relevant and engaging topics such as AV-over-IP solutions, surface haptics, and conference room-in-a-box solutions and provide tangible insights you can use to help you reach your goals. Check Us Out at ISE Introducing Our Shelf Edge Displays, The Ideal Retail Digital Signage Solution We know shelf edge displays can be an incredibly valuable in-store marketing tool. We’re pleased to launch our 23×2″ shelf edge displays, available with and without Android Media Player. Sleek, flexible, and durable, these displays are fuss-free and seamless to install. Check out this video to learn all about them. Watch The Video About Our New Shelf Edge Displays Learn About Our Charitable Giving Program with TechSoup, A Global Non-Profit That Supports Non-Profit Organizations With Mission-Critical Resources We’re proud to collaborate with TechSoup to provide our products to some of the organizations who need it most. We’ve helped out organizations such as The Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee, The New York Academy of Sciences, DC Scores, Paws for Life and hundreds more. Learn More About Our Work With TechSoup Read Mimo Monitors’ Case Studies & White Papers If you’re interested in learning about how we’ve benefitted some of our customers, you can check out the new white paper and case studies section of our website for an in-depth look. Read Case Studies & White Paper Are You Media/Press Interested In Covering Mimo Monitors? We’ve got a brand new press kit on our website. If you’re a member of the media we invite you to check it out, and contact us if you’re interested in collaborating on a story, or stop by our booth at upcoming trade shows. We’d love to work with you. Check Out Our Press Kit Are You Following Mimo Monitors on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook? We’re posting ongoing and valuable content over on our social media pages regularly. We’re sharing some of our favorite tips, tricks, and information pertaining to company and industry news. You can find and follow us here: Twitter: @MimoDisplay

