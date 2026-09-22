WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE — APnews) — The Industry Group (TIG) and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) today highlighted recent work on accessibility, artificial intelligence, payments and self-service technology. The TIG/KMA Accessibility Committee met with the U.S. Access Board on Sept. 15 to discuss how accessibility must evolve as customer transactions increasingly span kiosks, touchscreens, payment terminals, mobile phones, QR codes, voice interfaces, AI systems, identity verification and human support.

The principle is straightforward: accessibility follows the transaction, not just the device.

“In the past, it was possible to isolate a kiosk or payment terminal and treat it as the accessibility question,” said Craig Allen Keefner, executive director of the Kiosk Manufacturer Association and CEO of The Industry Group. “Today, the question is whether a customer can independently and privately complete the transaction: arrive, reach equipment, identify the service, operate the interface, pay, receive service, get help and finish.”

Discussion included EV charging, self-service retail, smart vending, lockers, parking, drive-thru systems, payment and government-service workflows. The committee emphasized that conversational AI, voice, gesture, mobile apps, QR codes and biometrics can expand access, but should not become the only route a customer can use to complete a transaction.

TIG also noted market activity across its self-service and restaurant-technology coverage. Canopee Tech, a Miami-based quick-service restaurant technology company, appointed Bruno LO-RE as chairman and president alongside founder and CEO Thibaud Denolle. The company reports deployment across thousands of North American restaurant locations and plans to accelerate international growth.

For Fall 2026, TIG and KMA updated supporter, trade-show, targeted-email and market-intelligence programs for companies planning 2027 initiatives. TIGER 2027 will launch during NRF New York in January, expanding from a one-time report into a year-round intelligence offering with implementation analysis, quarterly updates and analyst access.

Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/tig-fall-2026-pricing/

TIG and KMA will also participate in the Automated Retail & Kiosk Innovation Show (ARKI), Dec. 14–16, 2026, at Loews Miami Beach. The event covers kiosks, smart vending, self-checkout, payments, digital signage, AI and unattended retail. TIG/KMA will exhibit at booth 39. Qualified end users may use code INDUSTRY20 for 20% off the stated registration rate.

Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/arki-event-in-florida/

ABOUT THE INDUSTRY GROUP AND KIOSK MANUFACTURER ASSOCIATION

TIG and KMA provide research, market intelligence, and insights across self-service, kiosks, payments, digital signage, accessibility, and automated retail.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Allen Keefner

The Industry Group / Kiosk Manufacturer Association

+1-720-324-1837 (media only)

craigkeefner@pm.me

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0922-s2p-togkaus-300dpi.webp

Image caption: TIG and Kiosk Association Advance Accessibility with U.S. Access Board. (Image generated with AI.)

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