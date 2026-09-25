Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Nanonation Introduces Square-Integrated Orderpoint Kiosk Platform

Nanonation is promoting its Orderpoint ordering-kiosk platform as a Square-integrated option for restaurants and other foodservice operators looking to deploy self-service ordering without per-transaction platform fees.

The notable point here is the business model: Orderpoint is being positioned as a Square-integrated kiosk platform with no added transaction fee, alongside a broader menu-board, drive-thru, and self-ordering suite.

“Nanonation says its AI-based recommendations can increase revenue by 28% compared with traditional counter orders.”Square-Ordering-Kiosk-Nanonation.html

Nanonation cites a 30% lower labor cost figure, Square-Ordering-Kiosk-Nanonation.html

Nanonation has more than 25 years in digital signage and interactive solutions.

The company says the platform connects directly with a merchant’s Square account, allowing menu items, pricing, modifiers, and product availability to synchronize with the kiosk. Orderpoint is also positioned to work with Square Kitchen Display System screens and printers, helping operators connect front-of-house kiosk ordering with kitchen workflows.

No Per-Transaction Fees

A notable part of the Orderpoint proposition is its pricing claim: Nanonation says it does not take a percentage of kiosk sales. That can be meaningful for high-volume operators, particularly as many software platforms combine subscription, payment, and transaction-based charges.

For restaurant operators evaluating self-ordering technology, the total cost of ownership typically goes beyond the kiosk hardware. Software subscriptions, processor requirements, integration fees, remote management, menu maintenance, support, and transaction charges can all affect the economics. A platform that avoids an additional take rate may be attractive to Square merchants that want to retain their existing payments relationship and avoid adding another recurring percentage-based cost.

Kiosk Industry Insight — Toast illustrates the broader restaurant-tech model: software and device subscriptions can sit alongside integrated card processing. Nanonation’s differentiation is its claim that Orderpoint does not charge an additional transaction-based platform fee on kiosk sales.

Square Menu and Operations Integration

According to Nanonation, Orderpoint can synchronize menu data from Square, including:

Menu items and pricing

Modifiers and customization choices

Item availability

Square account data

Kitchen display systems and printers

That integration approach addresses one of the persistent operational concerns with restaurant kiosks: keeping menu, inventory, and pricing information consistent across the POS, kiosk, online ordering, and kitchen systems.

When integrations work reliably, a restaurant should not need to manage separate menus for the cashier POS and self-service channel. That reduces the risk of an item appearing available at the kiosk after it has been 86’d, or of a price change reaching one ordering channel but not another.

AI-Based Suggestive Selling

Nanonation also emphasizes AI-powered suggestive selling. The company says recommendations are presented based on items the guest has already selected, with the objective of increasing average check size while allowing guests to customize an order at their own pace.

The company claims that its recommendations can lift revenue by 28 percent compared with traditional counter orders. As with any average-ticket or revenue claim, operators should ask about the comparison baseline, pilot size, restaurant format, product mix, time period, and whether the results reflect gross sales, average check, attachment rate, or another measurement.

Still, the core value proposition is familiar and increasingly important in restaurant self-service: a well-designed kiosk can present relevant add-ons, upgrades, sides, beverages, desserts, and premium modifiers consistently—without placing the burden on counter staff during a rush.

Designed for Rapid Deployment

Orderpoint’s implementation process is described in three stages:

Connect the kiosk to Square. Customize branding, colors, menu presentation, and upsell prompts. Publish the kiosk and begin accepting orders.

Nanonation is offering a 60-day free trial for the platform. The company says Orderpoint can support ordering kiosks, drive-thru workflows, and menu boards from connected devices.

Industry Perspective

The Square ecosystem continues to be relevant for independent restaurants, quick-service operations, cafes, bakeries, bars, food halls, and smaller chains that want a relatively approachable POS and payments stack. For those businesses, the availability of an integrated self-ordering kiosk can reduce the need to undertake a full POS replacement simply to add self-service.

The key implementation questions remain practical ones:

Does the kiosk support the operator’s current Square configuration and desired peripherals?

How are payments handled, including contactless, chip, receipts, and refunds?

How are out-of-stock items and daypart menus managed?

Can the interface accommodate accessibility needs, including reach range, visual presentation, language options, and alternative ordering pathways?

What support, device-management, uptime, and replacement processes are included?

Does the suggestive-selling logic fit the restaurant’s menu and brand rather than becoming intrusive?

For Square-based operators that want to add self-ordering while retaining their existing payments and POS foundation, Nanonation’s Orderpoint is positioning itself as a kiosk option focused on menu synchronization, operational simplicity, and avoiding incremental transaction fees.

Nanonation states that it has more than 25 years of experience in digital signage and interactive technology.

Resources

The Square ecosystem remains relevant for independent restaurants, quick-service operations, cafés, bakeries, bars, food halls, and smaller chains that want an approachable POS and payments platform. Square for Restaurants offers restaurant-oriented POS and operational tools for this market.