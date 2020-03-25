How Do Kiosks Help Restaurants Get Thru Coronavirus?

Last Updated on March 25, 2020 at 1:24 pm

Nice writeup by QSR Magazine March 2020 — Synopsis is getting away from cashier is the biggest thing. Sam Zietz is the CEO of Grubbrr, a leader in self-ordering kiosks. Grubbrr’s platform allows for rapid deployment of self-ordering technologies to restaurants of all sizes. He was a prior EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner and his companies have appeared 8 times on the INC 500 list. Zietz sits on the board of the Palm Beach chapter of YPO, Florida Council of 100 and the Orange Bowl Committee. szietz@grubbrr.com

Excerpt:

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has demanded dramatic changes in industries worldwide. With “social distancing” now the rallying cry of coronavirus prevention, consumers are now spending exclusively with preference for outlets that offer specific mediums for them to order without having to engage in potentially dangerous face-to-face contact. A reflection of germ prevention efforts, customers increasingly prefer to order their food via kiosks, rather than from the cashier.

In times of panic, consumers are consistently put at ease when they are able to retain their sense of control. With kiosks, making sanitation wipes available for patrons to use is an obvious avenue of delivering said comfort, as customers are able to clean the kiosk before use to their own level of satisfaction. It’s just as easy for a restaurant to clean a kiosk with alcohol between customers themselves to simultaneously do their part to help stop the spread of the virus, as well as garner support from local patrons and even press outlets.

Full column on QSR Magazine