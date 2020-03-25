Last Updated on March 25, 2020 at 4:49 pm

Noted on Presto.com March 2020 –the Learn More link provides PDF with following information. Not sure if it is standalone kiosks or it is tabletop. Worth noting that most restaurants for next 6-10 weeks are likely closed to in-store traffic. Another site checked with Presto and was told — The free kiosks will be available for the duration of the coronavirus related restriction. Once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, restaurants will return the kiosks to the company or make arrangements to keep them.

At this time of national emergency, we would like to offer our Presto Kiosk product to you absolutely free. This product is designed to help you take To-Go orders while offering customers complete peace of mind by minimizing human contact.

By placing a few Presto Kiosks separated by a safe distance from each other, you can ensure that guests will not congregate in close proximity. Wipes or hand sanitizer can be placed nearby with placards encouraging guests to use them before and after interacting with the device.

Full To-Go functionality in a minimum contact environment.

Integrating seamlessly with your POS system, Presto Kiosk enables full To-Go ordering in a minimum contact environment. The product enables guests to order and pay safely without requiring any interaction with the restaurant staff–protecting the health of both. Guests can use Presto Kiosk in either of the following scenarios:

Order: Guests use Presto Kiosk to browse through the full menu, place orders, and make payments with no human contact. The device supports your complete To-Go menu with all modifiers, deletions, and local menus–and can be updated in real time.

Pay: For orders placed online or via phone, guests can use Presto Kiosk to make secure payments before picking up their orders.

Highest level of security & future-readiness.

Presto Kiosk has the highest level of payment security in the restaurant industry with EMV and P2P encryption. It supports chip & signature, chip & PIN, PIN-debit, contactless payments, mobile pay (such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay), QR code, encrypted magnetic stripe, and gift cards. It also has a “store & forward” capability, allowing guests to pay even if the restaurant loses internet connectivity. The device can be integrated with your loyalty program, enabling guests to sign in (or enroll), earn points, and redeem rewards.

Free, rapid deployment.

We know that time is of the essence. So we are waiving all integration and deployment costs, and providing these devices to you without any contractual obligations. Our implementation teams are ready to get the Presto Kiosks up and running at your restaurants within just a few days.

If you have already deployed Presto Pay At Table devices, we can work with you to repurpose them as Presto Kiosks through an easy software update.

Interested in this offer?

If you are interested in this offer, please contact your Presto representative or email info@presto.com at your earliest convenience.

