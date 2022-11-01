Kiosk UPS J60C UPS

The newly announced J60C UPS unit is available in two versions, and it delivers 600 watts of power.

The new Xtreme Power J60C Lithium-ion based uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is an 8.5-inch deep, 1RU solution that integrators can use to address a range of installations in the residential and commercial markets.

According to the company, its new UPS product lasts three times longer than a typical lead-acid based battery, and through its 10 years of product life, it is capable of minimizing cost of ownership for users. Xtreme Power says the newly announced J60C UPS product provides integrators with features such as UPS management and control via options such as its Web/SNMP card.

The UPS’ LCD display communicates information that includes local UPS status and metering. Xtreme Power also emphasizes the J60C UPS is available in two versions: the J60C-600 (120 volt) and the J60Ci-600 (230 volt). Both models deliver 600VA, and the UPS products also comply with UL-1778, cTUVus, FCC, RoHSCE, RoHS, TAA regulations (120-volt model), CE, and TAA compliance standards ( 230-volt model).

In addition, the UPS units, which incorporate a total of five outlets each respectively are backed by 5-year warranties, and Xtreme Power offers the units in a choice of rack, wall and tower versions.

Specs — https://www.xpcc.com/products/j60c/

Product Snapshot

600VA 1U Rack Mount UPS

120VAC UL and 230VAC CE models

6 Minutes Full Load Runtime

5 year warranty (USA and Canada)

Tower, wall, and rack mount configurations available

UL, CE, RoHS, TAA compliant

