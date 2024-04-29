NCR Self-Checkout Walmart – Let’s Do The Numbers!

Review of NCR Self-Checkout
Time to take another look as one the journals is looking for data.
Question: Could you tell me, or tell me where to find, the number of self-checkout machines/terminals currently being deployed by retailers in the U.S. for a story I’m writing?
Answer:
A reasonable “estimated total” for 80% of US is over 200,000? Figure hw/service/support at 20K a unit and its a 4 billion dollar industry for the Fujitsu, NCRs, Toshiba, etc of the world.
Do Amazon hubs and USPS self-pickup count? Whole bunch of other numbers.
Number of SCO Self-Checkout units in US
Here are the number of stores for some of the top retailers in the United States per copilot with number of estimated SCO per store in brackets:
- Walmart: There are 4,618 Walmart stores in the United States as of April 15, 2024 [10]
- Amazon: The number of Amazon stores in the United States reached 528 in 2020 [5]
- Costco Wholesale: There are 606 Costco stores in the United States as of March 19, 2024 [10]
- The Home Depot: As of the end of the fiscal year 2023, The Home Depot had a total of 2,015 stores in operation throughout the United States [5]
- The Kroger Co.: As of the end of 2023, The Kroger Co. had a total of 9,395 stores [10]
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens Boots Alliance operates close to 10,000 stores throughout the United States [1]
- Target: As of February 3, 2024, Target had a total of 1,956 stores open throughout the United States [8]
- CVS Health Corporation: As of the end of 2023, CVS Health Corporation had a total of 9,395 stores
- Lowe’s Companies: As of January 28, 2022, Lowe’s Companies had a total of 1,737 stores in the United States [6]
- Albertsons Companies: As of the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, Albertsons Companies had 2,253 stores [5]
