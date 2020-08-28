Editors Note: Peerless-AV has created new SmartMount® solutions for Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X! These new solutions include a cart and wall mount, and provide a low profile, connected option for corporate installations.

The new SmartMount® Cart ( SR560-HUB2 ) was designed to safely mount, mobilize, and store the 50.5″ Microsoft® SurfaceTM Hub 2S and 2X. Also designed as a permanent mounting solution for the 50.5″ Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X, Peerless-AV’s SmartMount® Flat Wall Mount ( SF640-HUB2 ) incorporates a circular design to perfectly match the rear of the Surface™ Hub.

For more information on these new solutions, see the press release below. You can click on the pictures for larger image.

Peerless-AV® Creates New SmartMount® Solutions for Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X

New solutions, including a cart and wall mount, provide a low profile, connected option for corporate installations

AURORA, Ill. – August 25, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to announce the newest generation of SmartMount® Solutions including the SmartMount® Cart (SR560-HUB2) and SmartMount® Flat Wall Mount (SF640-HUB2), both for use with the Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X.

The new SmartMount® Cart (SR560-HUB2) was designed to safely mount, mobilize, and store the 50.5″ Microsoft® SurfaceTM Hub 2S and 2X. The cart is load rated up to 65lb, holds the display at Microsoft’s recommended viewing height (55″), and offers vertical adjustment so the display can be positioned at incremental heights 48″ to 60″ from the floor. With the capability of display rotation from landscape to portrait without interference, the cart offers the flexibility users need. The cart also provides clearance to the removable compute cartridge so this can be upgraded without removing the display. The locking 4″ casters provide a stable foundation for touch applications and cable management channels completely hide the cabling inside the uprights. The cart’s robust feature set makes it an ideal solution for corporate, education, hospitality or any application that requires mobility with a seamless look.

Designed as a permanent mounting solution, specifically for the 50.5″ Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X, Peerless-AV’s SmartMount® Flat Wall Mount (SF640-HUB2) incorporates a circular design to perfectly match the rear of the Surface™ Hub. This design ensures direct access to the power and data connections, as well as complete access to the compute cartridge for easy removal and installation without interrupting the display. With a simple Hook-and-Hang™ installation, the mount positions the display close to the wall for a sleek, ADA compliant installation, creating a low-profile mounting solution for the Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X.

Peerless-AV’s SmartMount® Cart and Flat Wall Mount solutions for the Microsoft® Surface™ Hub 2S and 2X are available via Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks. For more information about these innovative mounting solutions, please contact a Peerless-AV Sales Representative: www.peerless-av.com/pages/sales-contacts

About Peerless-AV®

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV® forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Connect with Peerless-AV via social media on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Alyssa Morrello

alyssam@lotus823.com

(732) 212-0823 x413