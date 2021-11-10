NRF Kiosk Award – Best Payment Innovation for Kiosk – PopID and NRF

NRF Kiosk Award for Payment Innovation

Special Announcement from The Industry Group – November 8, 2021 — this is the newsletter sent by KI

See information posted on NRF Big Show Website . The kiosk association in conjunction with Datacap has nominated PopID Pay-By-Face as a candidate for Best Payment Innovation. Please visit and vote so we can help promote contactless payment options such as this for a myriad of industries. This is a current solution already deployed and being deployed nationwide. It is not a trial balloon or idea.

You can vote here (30 seconds)!

About — PopID is a universal gateway for verifying an individual’s identity based on their face. Applications such as loyalty, payment and entry are available. PopID has various enter-by-face and pay-by-face solutions, PopPay. Ideal for retail and restaurants, PopPay can be used at drive-thrus, cashier/counter spaces, pay-at-table or via unattended kiosks.

Testimonial — An example of one of PopID’s many locations, Daddy’s Chicken Shack (located in Old Pasadena, California), implemented PopID’s kiosks early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Chris Georgalas commented “We brought PopID’s kiosks in a few months into the pandemic, partly to act as a physical barrier between people and partly to help ease the ordering process… There’s no touching, there’s nothing whatsoever for [the customer] to do. I think it’s just amazing.”

Deployments — As of September 2021, PopID announced that more than 100 restaurants and retail brands now accept PopPay throughout Southern California with around 70,000 registered users and more than four million facial authentications. On September 7th, 2021, PopID announced they plan to go national.

Vote for innovation such as this which makes it possible for small to medium to large businesses all easily use. Benefits are:

Improved Safety and health factors

Higher Sales

Lower payment processing fees

Increased throughput (faster transactions)

Higher loyalty program participation

Scalable with full integration support

See information posted on NRF Big Show Website or Please vote here!

Other News of Interest this Week

CraigK in Denver

Craig Keefner | 720-324-1837 | [email protected] | LinkedIn (feel free to connect)

See The Industry Group website for a complete list of all self-service-related verticals that we inform and educate on. McDonalds kiosks, PCI EMV, ADA, digital signage and more.