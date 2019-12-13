Dec 14 2019 (Westminster) by Craig Keefner and Kiosk Industry Manufacturer Association

Mass Notification Systems

We see more and more of RFPS for Mass Notification Systems (MNS) and Emergency Alert Systems. These include Crisis Alerts and Alert Systems. Many schools.

As far as Free Mass Notification Systems there are very inexpensive CMS systems that can utilized in that regard and several of them have scope for specific MNS systems.

Below are a couple for review with scope of work examples (real life).

Seems like it would be a great adjunct function for digital signage and CMS systems to offer. They generally are in search of ROI and this would satisfy that requirement and minimize liability for customers with many public customers in mainly unprotected public areas. An idea.

California MNS December 2019 Scope of Work

Product (RFP/RFQ/RFI/Solicitation/Tender/Bid Etc.) ID: SW-29806 California

Government Authority located in California; USA based organization looking for expert vendor for emergency mass notification system.

[A] Budget: Looking for Proposal

[B] Scope of Service:

(1) Vendor needs to provide emergency mass notification system.

– Provide a robust, interactive, reliable, high-speed notification system that can send notifications to thousands of recipients

– Ability to import private, listed, and unlisted call numbers to be updated at a minimum of half-year intervals

– Proposed solution must be an integrated public alert and warning system compliant and compatible and usable at initial installation

– Solution must be designed specifically for emergency notifications using a secure internet-based system

– Solution must have the capability to initiate at least 10,000, 30-second voice messages per hour

– Ability to send multiple notifications at the same time to the same or different recipients

– Ability to prioritize emergency notifications over standard notifications in the message delivery queue

– Able to publish a self-registration web page for residents to opt-in and opt-out

– Ability to initiate and deliver notifications 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days per year (24/7/365) with 99.99% availability

– Ability to export existing recipient and contact information to excel or a csv file

– Ability to customize the greeting that precedes a message delivered by voice

– Ability to store and use multiple contact numbers and addresses for each recipient

– Ability to send both a recorded message and a text message in a single notification to all recipients for delivery to appropriate devices

– Ability to create and save pre-recorded voice and text messages for later use in notifications

– Ability to schedule any type of notification to be sent at a future date and time

– Ability to leave a message when a voice-delivered message reaches an answering machine or voicemail

– Ability to search for a geographic location using different criteria

– Ability to use an interactive map through a standard geographical information system format to select a geographic area using polygons and drawing tools.

(2) All questions must be submitted no later than January 10, 2020.

Saint Charles MNS SCOPE OF WORK

The City of Saint Charles, Missouri (hereinafter, the “City”) is a local government in the St. Louis metropolitan area with a population of approximately 65,000. The City is seeking a vendor to provide a Mass Notification & Emergency Alert System (hereinafter, the “System”) that has the capability of mass notification to individuals, as well as targeted messaging to individuals and groups through customized lists and geographic selection.

The proposed solution shall be a single, integrated solution offering comprehensive security and built-in redundancy of operations based on the concept of a unified messaging and communication

application. It should provide for a single, common process to issue alerts or other communication requests over multiple protocols and devices.

SYSTEM FEATURES

Any proposed System shall, at minimum, include the following features:

Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS)

Multiple Groups for Messaging (i.e. General Public, Employee Groups, Other Internal Groups, etc.)

Public will be allowed to opt-in and/or opt-out at any time, editing their own information and desired alert types

Emergency & Non-Emergency Messaging via Text, Mobile App, Phone Call (Cellular & Landline), Email, and City’s Social Media

Geo-Targeting Capability (at minimum, point with radius; City prefers free form selection

for targeted distribution)

for targeted distribution) Unlimited System Users

Unlimited System Administrator Users

Unlimited Calls and/or Text Messages

Initial Training for Administrators (Train the Trainer Approach)

Capable of Creating & Storing Template Messages

Reporting Capabilities (i.e. Pre-Formatted & Ad Hoc Reporting Tools)

SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE, INFRASTRUCTURE & SECURITY

System shall be fully hosted by Vendor requiring no additional hardware, equipment, storage, etc. by City

System shall be web-based providing the City the ability to access the System via a secure internet connection from any computer, tablet, or smartphone to send alerts and notifications.

The Christina School District is soliciting competitive proposals to provide a modern, robust communication and engagement solution. This solution must include website design, development and hosting, a mass notification system, and a mobile application.

This request for proposals (“RFP”) is issued pursuant to 29 Del. C. §§ 6981 and 6982.

Issued By:Virginia Community College Shared Services Center

Type:Request for Proposals (RFP)

Category:Non-Professional Services – Technology

Work Location: Various

Description:The purpose of this RFP is to solicit sealed proposals to establish a contract(s) through competitive negotiations for the purchase of a commercially available web based emergency alert notification system including implementation and training for the Virginia Community College System including its 23 colleges.

Summary

Emergency Mass Communications Solution Bid Solicitation: S-16500-00000005

Bid Number: S-16500-00000005
Description: Emergency Mass Communications Solution
Bid Opening Date: 05/13/2019 02:00:00 PM
Purchaser: Erin Smith
Organization: Secretary of State
Department: 16506 – Information Systems
Location: ISCIO – Office of the CIO
Fiscal Year: 19

Proposers are required to submit a written proposal covering the content requirements specified in the attached solicitation document. Vendors proposing qualifying products may be invited to perform a virtual demo for the agency.

Agency is seeking a web-hosted, software-based Emergency Mass Communications Solution, and is requesting pricing and proposed costs for software and support.