Last Updated on September 20, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Fall is when a lot of 2027 planning gets real.

Budgets start getting allocated. NRF planning begins. Companies decide which associations, trade shows, research programs and marketing channels they are actually going to support.

We have updated our Fall 2026 pricing at TIG — The Industry Group and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association to make those choices fairly straightforward.

There are four main areas: supporter programs, trade shows, targeted email and engagement data, and research/intelligence.

And there is a new TIGER 2027 package for companies that want both industry participation and research.

Fall 2026 Supporter Pricing

Here is the current retail pricing, effective September 2026.

Level Fall 2026 Retail Super Supporter $14,999 Gold Supporter $5,000 Silver Supporter $2,500 Bronze Supporter $1,500 Associate Supporter $1,000

Super is our portfolio-wide program. Gold includes the full supporter services, preferred show/data pricing, ad-hoc support and access to licensed third-party research. Silver includes participation benefits plus access to the 1,200+ SLED RFPs, contract vehicles and budget items we track. Bronze is primarily intended for Advisory Board participation, while Associate provides a lower-cost entry point.

These are retail prices. Member, renewal, multi-year and bundle pricing can apply depending on the situation.

What Are You Actually Buying?

That’s the more important question.

TIG isn’t selling a logo on a webpage and calling it a day.

Across nine of our properties we generated 20.06 million Google search impressions and 93,749 organic search clicks during the trailing 12 months ending September 15. Kiosk Industry alone accounted for 17.1 million impressions and 83,800 clicks.

The audience is also overwhelmingly business-oriented. The United States represents 67.5% of search impressions, and 69% of clicks come from desktop devices.

Our newsletter universe is now more than 25,000 opt-in contacts. We work NRF, NRA, HIMSS, InfoComm and IAAPA along with regional and virtual events, and roughly 30,000 vetted contacts are offered to supporters over the course of a year.

There is also the research side.

TIG produces original market intelligence covering self-service, voice AI, accessibility, retrofit economics, cash acceptance, ID scanning and other subjects. Gold supporters also receive access to selected commercial third-party research that we acquire and license.

In other words, we try to combine visibility, leads, research and access rather than sell each one as an isolated product.

Targeted Email Is Becoming More Important

We have also formalized our targeted email program.

Our IAAPA/attractions and hospitality audience currently contains 19,137 opt-in industry professionals and decision-makers covering technology, operations, guest/customer experience, food & beverage, procurement, facilities and development.

This is not a banner advertisement buried in a newsletter.

One distinction we think is important: this isn’t limited to an aggregate impression count. Where available, the engagement reporting identifies individual opens and clicks. Click data in particular gives the advertiser a much more actionable picture of who engaged with the campaign.

Current Fall pricing is:

Targeted Email KMA Member Retail Single dedicated deployment $2,000 $2,250 Three-send Fall campaign $5,000 $6,000

Campaign terms: 50% ARO reserves the campaign dates and confirms the order. The applicable balance is due prior to deployment.

A comparable NRA 2026 campaign to approximately 55,000 recipients produced nearly a 17% open rate and 2.2% click rate. Obviously results vary by campaign, offer and audience.

ARKI and NRF Trade Show Pricing

We will be working ARKI in December and NRF New York in January.

For companies wanting physical product exposure, the Trade Show Booth Demo is $1,599, subject to available space.

The reservation structure is $800 ARO and the remaining $799 is due 30 days before the event.

Companies that don’t need physical demo space can participate as a Tradeshow Virtual Supporter for $299, which includes applicable promotion and show leads/intelligence.

For many companies—particularly international manufacturers testing the U.S. market—the virtual option can be a very inexpensive way to start.

TIGER 2027 Launches at NRF

One of our larger projects this fall is the next generation of TIGER.

TIGER 2027 launches at NRF New York in January.

We are changing the emphasis from a one-time PDF report to a year-round intelligence product. Proprietary data, implementation analysis, quarterly intelligence and analyst access become increasingly important when general informational material can be summarized instantly by AI engines.

The new pricing is:

TIGER 2027 2027 List Pre-NRF Through Dec. 31 Basic $595 $495 Analyst $1,195 $995 Enterprise $5,495 $4,995

Basic provides the executive report and core findings. Analyst adds extended data, tables, scorecards and deeper analysis. Enterprise adds proprietary datasets, quarterly updates, internal-use rights and private briefing/consulting access.

TIGER 2026 retires from sale December 31.

The Fall Deal I Like Best

We put together one bundle that I think makes particular sense.

New Supporter Fall Special: Silver Supporter + TIGER 2027 Enterprise — $4,999

Available to new and returning TIG/KMA supporters through December 31, 2026.

Purchased separately at retail, the combination has a value of $7,995.

The Fall/Pre-NRF price is $4,999 through December 31, 2026.

Essentially, a company gets the Enterprise intelligence product along with a year-round relationship with TIG/KMA.

That combination is deliberate.

Research by itself tells you what is happening. Association participation, leads, trade-show activity, RFP intelligence and editorial monitoring help you do something with it.

Research and Data Are Available Separately

Not everybody needs a membership.

Individual TIG research and decision tools begin at $49. Show datasets currently run $499–$699, sponsor branding begins around $1,000, and custom or stealth intelligence projects generally begin around $4,000.

Current products include the U.S. versus EU Accessibility Compliance Matrix, ID Scanning and Data Retention report, Voice AI research, Retrofit vs. Replace Decision Kit, Self-Service Infrastructure Intelligence, NRA show data, InfoComm data and the TIGER reports.

We also continue to publish free executive material. Not everything needs to have a price tag.

Why We Changed the Pricing

The short answer is that TIG is doing considerably more than it was a couple of years ago.

We now operate a portfolio covering kiosks, POS, payments, unattended retail, digital signage, menu boards, accessibility, healthcare check-in, vending, lockers, EV charging and related technologies.

We cover the U.S., Europe and APAC.

We participate in standards and regulatory discussions involving organizations including the U.S. Access Board, ETSI, UL and ANSI.

And we’re increasingly investing in our own data and research rather than simply republishing somebody else’s market numbers.

That’s where I see TIG going.

Less generic advertising. More useful industry intelligence, qualified audience, real contacts and direct participation.

Fall 2026 pricing is effective now. ARKI is December, NRF is January, and TIGER 2027 launches during NRF week.

Companies planning their 2027 programs can contact me directly.

Craig Allen Keefner

Editor & Publisher

TIG — The Industry Group

Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Resources (PDFs)