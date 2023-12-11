Personalization and Self-Order Kiosks by Panasonic Self-Order

Personalization is Most Popular Item on the Menu

In the article on personalization, Jay Burdette of Panasonic Connect discusses how fast casual restaurants provide a sense of comfort to customers by offering consistent experiences. However, with the integration of technology into day-to-day operations, customers now expect personalized experiences.

Personalization is a top priority for consumers, with 91% of customers more likely to shop with brands that provide them with relevant offers and recommendations. While tailored customer experiences are a must-have for consumers, there is a disconnect between customer need and business execution. Marketing executives struggle to provide tailored experiences to customers, with 63% of them facing challenges in this regard.

Jay suggests that technology is a great place to start to master the art of personalization. Self-order kiosks are one such technology that can help businesses provide personalized experiences to customers. These kiosks let customers order at their own pace, which boosts customer experience and typically results in larger orders. Self-order kiosks use facial recognition software to remember customers’ past orders and immediately let them purchase those orders again. Integrated with payment software, these kiosks can also remember customers’ payment information.

Benefits of Self-Order Kiosks

Order at your own speed

Boosts the customer experience

Larger orders are the usual outcome

Facial recognition makes it easy for repeat orders

Payment information can also be provided

James (Jay) Burdette is the senior director of the Enterprise Process Innovation Center at Panasonic Connect North America. Panasonic Connect is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services for the connected enterprise. James has near 20 years of experience working within the QSR, TSR, fuel and convenience, and retail industries, leading customers to significant business growth. Jay is a forward-thinking business strategist who is motivated by solving unique customer challenges. He strives to foster a collaborative environment within his teams that leads to true partnership. In his spare time, Jay is an avid motorcycle rider and has a passion for Harley Davidsons, having taken numerous interstate and cross-country rides with his family and friends.

