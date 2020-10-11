Gaming Player Loyalty Kiosks For Auction

Introduction

AIR has issued offer to accept bids beginning Oct 12th thru October 23rd. Any offers are welcome.

Asset Investment Recovery Contact

Paul Kelly

Phone: (604) 218-3562

E-mail: [email protected]

Asset Investment Recovery (AIR), a business unit within the Government of British Columbia’s Ministry of Technology, Innovation, and Citizen’s Services, has been engaged by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to help manage surplus gaming assets. A large component of this role is the resale of

gaming devices including slot machines.

From time to time, BCLC has assets that require disposal, some of which can be re‐used by the general public or a select group of qualified bidders (“Bidders”).

Asset Investment Recovery (“AIR”) is accepting purchase offers (“Offers”) from Bidders for the electronic kiosk equipment (the “Goods”), described is this Offer to Purchase (“OTP”).

OFFERS

Offers must be sent to [email protected] Please quote OTP 2014865 Electronic Kiosk Equipment

Offers must be received by e‐mail prior to the closing date and time – Friday October 23rd by 3:00 PM Pacific Time.

Your Offer shall be binding upon you for 60 days, unless otherwise specified by AIR.

AIR’s Offer terms & conditions set out in Section 3 apply to all Offers.

All Offers must be stated in Canadian dollars (CAD).

A deposit is not required.

AIR reserves the right to accept Offers at its sole discretion. For further clarity, AIR shall not be bound to accept the highest Offer or any Offer.

AIR reserves the right to reject any or all Offers or to negotiate partial sales, pricing, or terms and conditions with any Bidder without the duty to inform other Bidders.

AIR further reserves the right to collapse this OTP at any time and not proceed with the sale of the Goods.

By submitting an Offer, Bidders agree that they will meet the requirements of this OTPand will comply with all terms and conditions herein.

Bidders may submit an Offer for the Goods as a total package.

Questions concerning this OTP may be emailed to [email protected] quoting, “OTPP 20148654 Electronic Kiosk Equipment”, in the subject line.

Goods Description

51 units on 26 pallets

The Goods are located at AIR Surrey warehouse located at 8307 130th Street, Surrey BC V3W7X4.

Note: AIR has the right to sell the Goods, inclusive of any software contained in the Goods. Notwithstanding the foregoing, transfer of ownership of the Goods does not transfer any ownership in the third party intellectual property contained in the Goods, which remains at all times with such third party. Bidder understands and agrees that purchase of the Goods does not purchase any license, warranty, or service agreement with respect to the third party intellectual property.SITE VISITS

Equipment viewing available by appointment only, please contact Paul Kelly (604) 218‐3562 or by email at [email protected]

Equipment viewing available by appointment only, please contact Paul Kelly (604) 218‐3562 or by email at [email protected] PAYMENT Preferred payment is via bank draft in Canadian funds, within 10 business days after award and in advance of collection of Goods. Other acceptable methods of payment are Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT). Product will not be released until full payment has been received and / or the EFT

is cleared – Please note, clearance of EFT funds can take up to 15 plus business days after payment is received at our financial institution.

is cleared – Please note, clearance of EFT funds can take up to 15 plus business days after payment is received at our financial institution. GOODS COLLECTION The Goods must be picked up at the address indicated above, within 30 days of award, unless

otherwise agreed to by AIR. Items are F.O.B. Asset Investment Recovery unless otherwise noted

AIR Offer To Purchase OTP Kiosks – Final-compressed

