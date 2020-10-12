From IPVM – Hikvision Alleges Forehead Only Fever Screening is Smart; It’s Actually Dangerous

This Hikvision blog post declares they “Provide Safe, Accurate” screening and that it is ‘smart’ because it ‘only screens forehead skin surface’.

This unfortunately fits into an ongoing pattern of fever camera deceptive marketing (e.g., 1, 2, 3). Making it worse is Hikvision’s sheer size (a $9 billion annual revenue company with 40,000+ employees who claims to have 19,000+ “R&D engineers). When Hikvision deceives the public, their power creates even greater public health risks.

Hikvision’s move violates the global standards for febrile screening:

