Code Factory: Adding Accessibility, Voice and AI to Self-Service Kiosks

Last Updated on October 15, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

With kiosk4all, accessibility specialist Code Factory is bringing a new approach to self-service technology – one that combines touch, voice, AI and assistive technologies in a

single software solution designed for people with diverse needs.

Self-service kiosks have become part of everyday life. We use them to order food, purchase tickets, check in, find information and access services. Yet, despite advances in kiosk

technology, one fundamental challenge remains: not everyone can interact with these machines in the same way.

For some people, a touchscreen is convenient. For others, voice interaction is easier. And for people who are blind or have limited mobility, assistive technologies such as screen readers or accessible keypads can be essential.

What if a single kiosk software solution could bring all these ways of interacting together?

That is the thinking behind kiosk4all, the new self-service kiosk software developed by Code Factory.

Rather than treating accessibility, voice and AI as separate features or optional additions, Code Factory has designed kiosk4all around the idea that different people should be able to use the same self-service experience in the way that works best for them.

Main kiosk4all product image showing a person interacting with the kiosk, ideally illustrating accessibility or multimodal interaction.]

Accessibility Is Not New to Code Factory. It's Where We Come From.

While AI-powered kiosks and conversational interfaces are attracting increasing attention, accessibility has been at the heart of Code Factory's work for many years.

The company has spent more than 25 years developing and working with accessible technology, helping make digital experiences usable for people with diverse abilities.

With established solutions such as VoiceTopping and VoiceLayer, Code Factory has already gained valuable experience in making self-service kiosks more accessible and understanding the practical challenges faced by kiosk manufacturers, software developers and the businesses deploying them. That experience has shaped kiosk4all from the beginning.

Instead of developing a conventional kiosk application and attempting to make it accessible afterwards, the team approached the challenge from the opposite direction: What would a

kiosk software look like if accessibility is considered from the very first design decision?

The result is kiosk4all, a solution intended to combine accessibility, ease of use, flexible interaction and straightforward business configuration. “With kiosk4all, we really tried to think about everyone—not just the person using the kiosk, but also the business that needs to configure it and the people responsible for making it work,” says Melanie Endres, CEO of Code Factory, who has more than 16 years of experience in accessibility.

“We wanted to create something that is easy to understand, easy to use and easy to set up. Accessibility shouldn't be complicated, and it shouldn't be something businesses have to think about only after everything else is finished.”

Accessibility Out of the Box.

One of the central principles behind kiosk4all is simple: accessibility should be part of the software from the start.

Traditionally, making a self-service kiosk accessible requires a high amount of specialized engineering work.

Code Factory is taking a different approach: kiosk4all is designed to work with accessibility tools available on all operating systems, such as screen readers, or any other assistive technology.

For example, on Windows, the system can make use of Microsoft Narrator, the screen reader already included with the operating system or Talkback on Android.

For businesses, that means accessibility is not conceived as a premium module reserved for certain installations or customers. It is a fundamental part of the software's design.

For end users, it means the same kiosk can support different interaction needs without requiring an entirely separate application.

Of course, an accessible deployment also depends on suitable hardware, configuration and the environment in which the kiosk is installed. But by making accessibility a core software

consideration, Code Factory aims to make the process significantly more straightforward.

Touch, Voice and Assistive Technology. One Experience.

What makes kiosk4all particularly interesting is not simply that it supports different interaction methods. It is the ambition to bring them together into one coherent experience.

A customer might begin an order using the touchscreen, use voice to ask about a product, and continue navigating using an accessible input device.

Another customer might prefer to interact primarily through voice, while a blind user could navigate with a screen reader and compatible accessible controls.

The goal is to let people choose the interaction method that is most comfortable or practical for them, rather than forcing everyone to follow the same path.

Voice is an important part of this approach, but it is not the only one. kiosk4all is not simply a voice-enabled kiosk. It is a multimodal self-service software

solution with accessibility at its core.

This distinction matters. Adding voice commands to a touchscreen does not automatically make a kiosk accessible, just as providing an accessible keypad does not address every possible interaction need.

By bringing different interaction methods into the same product, Code Factory is working toward a more flexible and inclusive self-service experience.

AI That Helps People Interact More Naturally AI introduces another opportunity: making interactions with self-service technology feel more

natural.

Rather than relying exclusively on traditional menus and predefined navigation steps, voice and AI can help users express what they are looking for in everyday language.

In a restaurant scenario, for example, a customer might want to find a particular product, understand its ingredients or ask about available options.

The objective is not to replace the visual interface, but to complement it. A customer who prefers the touchscreen should still be able to use it. Someone who finds

speaking more convenient should have that option. And someone relying on assistive technology should not be excluded from the experience.

The technology should adapt to the user, not the other way around.

For Code Factory, this is where AI becomes particularly meaningful: not as a novelty, but as another tool for making self-service more usable.

Designed for Businesses, Too

Accessibility and ease of use are essential for customers, but kiosk4all has also been designed with the people deploying and managing the software in mind.

Not every restaurant, retailer or hospitality business has an IT department or a team of software specialists.

A small business operating only a few kiosks may have very different resources from a large organization managing hundreds of locations.

Code Factory wanted kiosk4all to take these differences into account.

The product's configuration approach is intended to make it easier for establishments to set up their offering, organize product catalogues and define what is presented on individual kiosks or at different locations.

This is particularly relevant for businesses operating multiple establishments, where product availability or the offering may vary from one location to another.

The ambition is to reduce the technical knowledge needed to get started and to make ongoing configuration more manageable.

"We know from our experience in the kiosk industry that businesses want solutions that work, but they also want to be able to manage them without unnecessary complexity," Endres explains. "Accessibility is essential, but so is making the software practical for the people who have to run it every day. We wanted to keep both sides in mind."

Where Could kiosk4all fit?

Code Factory identifies restaurant and hospitality, retail and self-checkout, healthcare, transportation, banking, entertainment and many more industries as potential settings for

kiosk4all.

These are intended application areas rather than claims of existing commercial deployments. The product is newly introduced, and Code Factory is exploring proof-of-concept opportunities and discussions with interested organizations.

In each potential scenario, the real opportunity is to evaluate how voice, visual interaction and accessibility tools can work together to support different users.

Some applications will require additional integrations, development or validation. These scenarios should therefore be understood as areas for exploration, not as a list of ready-to-

deploy capabilities.

A Real Demonstration. No Cuts. No Filters. No Secrets.

At the M-Enabling Summit 2026, Code Factory presented a live demonstration of kiosk4all, giving visitors an opportunity to see the concept in action.

For a company whose roots are in accessibility, demonstrating how technology actually works is particularly important.

Marketing videos can make almost any technology look effortless. But Code Factory wanted to show something different.

No cuts. No filters. No carefully edited sequence of perfect interactions.

"We believe in being transparent about what our technology can do," says Endres.

"That's why we wanted to share a real demonstration. No cuts, no filters, no secrets. We want people to see the technology as it is, understand what we're building and recognize the possibilities."

For businesses and technology partners evaluating new self-service solutions, this transparency offers a more meaningful starting point than a polished concept video alone.

Caption: A real kiosk4all demonstration, showing the software in action without edited sequences or filters.

A Different Starting Point for Self-Service

The kiosk industry is evolving quickly. AI, conversational interfaces and increasingly sophisticated hardware are creating new possibilities for customer interaction.

But technology alone does not guarantee a better experience.

A kiosk is only truly useful when people can interact with it successfully—and when businesses can deploy and manage it effectively.

With kiosk4all, Code Factory is bringing its accessibility background and years of kiosk-industry experience into a new software solution designed around both of these needs.

The product is still at an early stage, with real-world applications and deployment opportunities to be explored. But the direction is clear: accessibility should not be an afterthought, voice should not be a separate experience, and businesses should not need extensive technical resources just to configure their self-service software.

Self-service should work for more people, in more ways, without unnecessary complexity.

That is the vision behind kiosk4all.

To learn more about kiosk4all and explore potential collaboration or proof-of-concept opportunities, visit https://kiosk4all.ai.

About Code Factory

Code Factory is a technology company specializing in accessibility and inclusive digital experiences. With more than 16 years of experience in accessibility and established products

including VoiceTopping and VoiceLayer, the company develops solutions designed to help people with diverse needs interact with digital technology.

kiosk4all is its new multimodal self-service kiosk software initiative, combining accessibility-focused design with touch, voice and AI interaction.