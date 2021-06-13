Custom Touch Screen Manufacturer – Member Brochure

Custom Touch Screen Manufacturer TDS TOUCH

Editors Note: We have direct experience using TDS Touch and found them to be very reliable, very cost-effective and many are designed as drop-in replacement for premium EloTouch

Based in Silicon valley Since 2003

Our Touch Screen Solution Products

Touch display solution manufacturer providing complete customized touchscreen solutions from 10“- 55” for POS, self-service kiosks, retail environments, digital signage, and more. Customization includes:

Customized Sizes & Glass

Cover glass sizes up to 86″ and 8mm thick

Custom sizes, shapes, and aspect ratios

Strengthened glass (chemical, heat tempered)

Glass treatments including anti-glare anti-friction anti-reflection IR blockers privacy filters



Our Service

High-value performance：Complete in the specification and offering all leading touch technology

Efficiency: From order to delivery within four weeks

We work with your needs: Complete testing, complete certification of system

Service: 3- year warranty 5-year maintenance service U.S local customer service



Visit our website for more info. https://www.ustdstouch.com/

Contact Information

Call Us :408 688 2658

Call Us: 408 850 7128

Email :[email protected] or [email protected] or [email protected]

Our Address 5201 Great America Pkwy Suite 320(R3318) Santa Clara, CA 95054 United States



Of Note:

DigitalBusiness also acts as a reseller for TDS Touch and offers a 15 inch and 21 inch All-In-One desktop computer (Windows, Android or Linux). Approximate cost is $750 for 15 and $1350 for the 21. See the All-In-One Touch Computer Solutions products page at DigitalBusiness.us

For More Information Send Us a Message