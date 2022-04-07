New McDonalds Kiosk? LG Restaurant Kiosk Released

LG Restaurant Kiosk News

Noted on Korea News

It was coming we all knew and here is news on the LG Kiosk for restaurants. This unit is being shown all over the world right now (ISE in Barcelona example given). There will be the opportunity in Chicago at the National Restaurant Show to see the LG kiosk on display at booth #6576. Noteworthy that the competitor kiosk from Samsung will also be in the booth, allowing for physical comparison. Here is our local information on the show and you can also visit the NRA portal page. For arranging a meeting with LG at the show email [email protected]

In Brief

LG opted for 27″ touchscreen (Samsung is 24 for reference)

Companies like Appetize and Elo tend to offer the 22 inch

Energy efficient

Excerpt

The company announced Tuesday that it will soon roll out a self-ordering kiosk system for restaurants and cafes in Korea, and plans to expand sales to overseas markets within the year.

The kiosk will have a 27-inch touchscreen, which is larger than the average kiosk touchscreens size of between 22 and 24 inches, according to LG Electronics.

The global kiosk market — which includes kiosks for self-ordering, ticketing and financial services — is forecast to grow 93 percent from $17.6 billion in 2020 to $34.0 billion in 2027, according to a Korea International Trade Association report released last April.

The report said that the self-ordering kiosk system market will grow faster than others, with an average annual growth rate of 12.2 percent.