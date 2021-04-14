Ghost Kitchen Kiosks in Walmart – Cloud Kitchens

Walmart Kiosks Now Offer Restaurant Kiosks

Post on NRN March 2021 — Locations will offer kiosk-based ordering on-site and third-party delivery of restaurant and CPG food brands

Excerpt:

The new service will allow shoppers in those locations to select items from the menus of about 15 national and regional restaurant and CPG food concepts, including Quiznos, Saladworks and others, combined in a single order. The on-site kitchens, meanwhile, will also serve as delivery hubs for those brands via third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats.

Current Rationale for Ghost Kitchen