Kiosk Design Awards – Best of 2024 – Prestop Evolution

Europe Kiosk and Design Best of 2024

Prestop is one of the “more experienced” and mature self-service kiosk providers in the world and we have added the Prestop 32 Evolution kiosk to Best of 2024 Awards. It’s note worthy that we also find out later that SiteKiosk software and Storm AudioNav module our major components.

Description

The 32-inch Evolution Kiosk combines a sleek, user-friendly design with advanced functionality. Its LED lighting is able to match any brand’s identity.

The kiosk is fully compatible with multiple POS systems, which ensures seamless integration with the client’s preferred software setup.

Prestop offers customization options, including various colors and add-ons to tailor the kiosk to specific needs. For added convenience, we can include a table card holder or buzzer system.

Accessibility is a key focus. The flat floor-mount design and optional features, such as the Storm AudioNav module and hearing loop, enhance usability for all and comply with the ADA and EAA . Security is ensured with SiteKiosk software, preventing users from leaving the running application.

Deployments

The SSU is installed at Schiphol Airport (the Netherlands) and Hamad (Airport Quatar)

Schiphol Airport 30 units

Hamad Airport 20 units

The 32” Evolution is installed at Domino’s Pizza the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium. Bakker Bart the Netherlands, several location in Germany and the Netherlands and very soon in the US.

Total installations to date is 80. This year we expect minimum installations will be 420 pieces of this unit.

SSU Self Service Unit deployed at Schiphol

The SSU 1.2 by Prestop redefines accessibility and user convenience for travelers. Featuring a hearing loop and a Storm AudioNav device, Prestop designed this Self-Service Unit (SSU) to accommodate all users. Its tactile buttons and voice guidance enhance usability, making navigation easier and more intuitive. Travelers can scan their boarding passes to access flight information and wayfinding options. They can also ask for help in a video chat, and the remote employee helping can also send someone to help physically, ensuring a smoother and more flexible journey.

Accessibility is at the forefront of the SSU’s design, adhering to ADA and EEA regulations to meet the needs of all visitors. By eliminating the need to queue at service counters, the SSU streamlines the process of addressing traveler inquiries, significantly enhancing efficiency and comfort, especially for those with disabilities. Integrated with Sitekiosk software, the unit ensures secure browsing by restricting access to unauthorized pages.

Deployed at Schiphol and Hamad airport, the SSU combines advanced technology with practical functionality.

Gallery

About Prestop Kiosks

Here’s a brief overview of the history of Prestop, a company known for its innovative solutions in the field of interactive technology and kiosks:

Founding and Early Years: Prestop was established in 1995 and has since grown to become a leader in the development of interactive kiosks and digital signage solutions. 30th Anniversary: In 2025, Prestop celebrated its 30th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the company, along with Omnivision employees, published a book that highlights its journey and the solutions it has developed over the years. Innovative Products: Prestop is recognized for being the first company to develop patented touch pen dispensers, with the first customer being Heineken. This innovation marked a significant step in the evolution of interactive technology. Interactive Experience Center: The company has established an Interactive Experience Center where visitors can explore a timeline of major events and innovations that have shaped Prestop over the past three decades. Recent Developments: Prestop continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its technology, focusing on creating user-friendly and efficient solutions for various industries.

This history showcases Prestop‘s commitment to innovation and its significant impact on the interactive technology landscape. What aspect of Prestop‘s history interests you the most?

More Posts