Last Updated on March 30, 2020 at 3:58 pm

In response to COVID-19 related business shifts, Datacap is offering free eCommerce functionality with every NETePay Hosted install for the next 6 months to make transitioning to takeout and delivery-only easier for you and your merchants.

During this unprecedented time, it’s more important than ever to be able to offer your merchants the ability to pair card-present payments in brick-and-mortar locations with card-not-present payments, so you can help them through this tough time by providing a new avenue for payments and a means to help keep them afloat.

Why Datacap For Ecommerce

– Cross-platform tokens – Initiate transactions via cross-platform tokens that originated online to use in store or vice versa. Tokens remain independent of specific payment processing platforms, so they are maintained as merchants change processing relationships.

– App-based Payments – Seamlessly add payments to any iOS or Android app with Datacap’s eCommerce libraries.

– WooCommerce WordPress plugin – Easily add online checkout to your wordpress site with Datacap’s WooCommerce plugin.

Getting Started With Pay API

Contact our integration support team or check out our

Developer Portal (Click on Pay API) to get started.

Covid-19 Specific Resources

How Businesses Shut Down by Coronavirus Can Handle Online Order Management

RSPA COVID-19 Crisis Resources

RSPA Trusted Advisor Ep. 13: Retail IT Community Roundtable on COVID-19

NETePay Hosted is a comprehensive payments platform that consolidates payments and tokens across brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, mobile and unattended environments, all managed via Datacap‘s portal.

