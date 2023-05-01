Murtec Review and Insights by Panasonic 2023

MURTEC Review 2023
Some “sponsored content” noted on Hospitality Technology and Jay Burdette, Sr. Director, Panasonic Connect North America
Excerpt
One example where technology is already supporting many businesses in this way is through self-ordering kiosks. Customers gain a personalized ordering channel that also decreases their wait time, while employees can be deployed more strategically to focus on other important tasks and customer service activities. In this new restaurant reality, businesses need to be able to quickly pivot, identify their individual opportunities, and make the appropriate investments. Knowing how to support your team throughout the entire journey is also key.
In brief summary highlights for Panasonic Connect
- Engaging with customers
- Technology is key component for employees and customers
- Panasonic Connect showed Stingray 980 and 985s
- AttuneHD for drive thru customers
- Toughbook tablets
- Automatic daypart menu for digital menu boards
Learn more at https://na.panasonic.com/us/