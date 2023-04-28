Kiosk People On The Move – Ed Crowley Lands with Cyntra

QSR Software News

Long-time kiosk veteran Ed Crowley has become Managing Director for Cyntra. Cyntra is software-centric and focused on QSRs. We’ve included a picture of some Burger King “dashboard” reporting. Ed started in the kiosk industry back in June 2000 when he joined Ed Caldwell at 5Point. TeamLinux which did a lot of work for NCR was also in the mix. Ed stepped up as the main sponsor when Kiosk Industry reinitialized the Kiosk Hall of Fame. Ironically working for Cyntra is working for Sanjeev Varshney who started Cyntra in 2019 after long stint with Ralph Lauren. Cyntra provides software we think for NCR.

Ed has often gone by “Kiosk Gypsy” and that is because, over the years, he has attended and traveled to more shows than anybody we can think of. Thanks!

From LinkedIn

After a few months of consulting for some former and new clients, I am very pleased to announce that I have joined the new Cyntra (CyntraLabs) team working alongside Sanjeev, Himanshu and the domestic and international teams in building a strong solutions team focusing on QSR, restaurant, retail markets, along with a solid RFID practice. I will focus on building North American sales, business and partner development and enterprise client engagements. We will officially launch the new Cyntra at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show next month in Chicago, highlighting our new Solutions as a Service (SaaS), focusing on self-service kiosks, POS, mobile POS, reporting and analytics, and RFID practice and legacy integration services. This position will still allow me to fulfill all my consulting obligations and duties to ensure a smooth transition.

As many of you know, I have been in the kiosk, digital signage, wayfinding, managed services and consulting business for well over 25 years, founding or co-founding five successful startup organizations My last endeavor as a consultant and then a full-time employee for Harbor Retail was very rewarding, helping to build the retail experience and convenience solutions technical teams and aligning these digital solutions to meet Harbor’s market strategy and growth.

This new opportunity will allow me to feel that entrepreneurial excitement again and assist the Cyntra team in evolving and promoting these next-generation self-service, mobile and RFID solutions to offer our clients some true Rapid Operational Value.

Contact Info

Edward J Crowley

Cyntra | Innovation & Integration Simplified

Please visit Cyntra at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago next month, May 20th-24th. We will be in the North Building, Tech Pavillion, Booth 6578 and you can get NRA show information here –> https://www. nationalrestaurantshow.com/

Original Cyntra Brochure

cyntra_retail-compressed

More Posts