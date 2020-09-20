KIOSK announces new touchless kiosk software as new tool for customers

Since 1993, KIOSK has led the industry in the design and manufacture of self-service solutions. We provide highly specialized experts to surround every aspect of the project, executing personalized customer deliverables in parallel.

In-house services encompass every aspect of customized solution design:

Hardware Enclosure Design

Software Application Design

Flexible Volume Manufacturing

ISO Certified Standards

Safety Agency Certifications

Complete Deployment Services

Advanced Field and Managed Services

Project teams integrate all deliverables within a single professional campus, stream-lining communications tied to consistent first pass success.

With over 200,000 units successfully deployed, KIOSK has deep experience in a full complement of vertical markets, providing niche expertise in both platform creation and volume deployment support. OEM and end customer projects range from traditional applications in retail; bill payment, and HR to highly custom multi-function banking, vending, smart locker and border security solutions. With 25+ years entirely dedicated to the art of self-service, KIOSK has the passion, expertise, and resources to greatly simplify your path to market.