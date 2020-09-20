POSBANK and Esper Retail Self-Serve Android Kiosks

POSBANK and Esper Help Retailers Rapidly Launch Self-Serve Android Kiosks

From PRWeb — POSBANK and Esper Launch Self-Serve Loyalty Program Kiosks at Parker’s Convenience Stores

POSBANK, global leading POS terminal and Kiosk manufacturer, teamed up with Esper, the leading Android DevOps solution, to help retailers rapidly launch self-serve customer kiosks. Today, POSBANK and Esper announced they successfully deployed BIGPOS® 2700 kiosks at various Parker’s convenience store locations in Georgia and South Carolina. The kiosks provide a self-serve loyalty program experience to Parker’s customers, including loyalty program enrollment, account management, and lost card replacement.

“Customers worldwide now prefer self-service ordering and contactless payment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Shiv Sundar, Co-Founder and COO at Esper. “Retailers like Parker’s need to launch self-serve kiosks in a matter of weeks, not months or longer. Esper teamed up with POSBANK to help retailers and restaurants rapidly transform their self-service customer offerings at an industry-leading price point.”

Parker’s is a nationally-acclaimed regional convenience store chain in the Southeastern US who was named the 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year by CStore Decisions. The retailer worked with Esper to purchase and launch POSBANK’s BIGPOS® 2700 kiosks with Esper’s cloud management tools built into the hardware, as part of their ongoing commitment to an industry-leading customer experience.

“BIGPOS® Kiosks are available off the shelf with Esper’s cloud tools for Android, so retailers like Parker’s can remotely manage kiosks,” says Elijah Jung, Marketing team manager at POSBANK. “Our mutual customers can ship devices from POSBANK’s factory directly to retail stores without any IT support requirements. Retail employees can simply unbox the kiosks on-site and turn them on for secure, zero touch provisioning.”

POSBANK and Esper’s joint solution for Android retail kiosks is the first-ever option for complete kiosk lifecycle management. Retailers and restaurants worldwide can work with POSBANK and Esper to achieve best-of-class deployment speeds and a fully-remote approach to update and debug kiosks post-launch.

About POSBANK

POSBANK is a leading global provider of Point of Sale solutions serving more than 200 customers in over 80 countries around the world. Based on customer-focused engineering and over 23 years’ of experience, POSBANK offers a wide range of POS terminals, Kiosks, touchscreen monitors, POS printers, peripherals and POS software for retail and hospitality industries. Currently POSBANK focuses more on innovative POS terminals, Kiosks and custom solutions that meet specific needs of various global customers. For more information, visit http://www.posbank.com and contact us at sales@posbank.com.

About Esper

Founded in 2017 in Bellevue, Washington, Esper is the industry’s first complete toolchain for connected Android devices like kiosks, point-of-sale, digital signage, and purpose-built hardware. Esper’s cloud console and open APIs provide the infrastructure for secure connection and real-time data exchange between Android devices and cloud. You can learn more at https://esper.io/ or at andi@esper.io.