From PRNewswire March 2020

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Kiosk Manufacturer Association aka KMA announces our new ADA and Accessibility Chairpersons. Serving as co-chairpersons for our committee is Randy Amundson of Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. and Mr. Peter Jarvis of Storm Interface . Randy is one of our founding chairpersons and is continuing in his support of KMA and ADA. Peter is a charter sponsor of the Accessibility Committee and now helps lead the way for the KMA.

From Randy Amundson, “Peter Jarvis and I continue to work closely in finalizing the Kiosk Accessibility Code of Practice (CoP). We feel that the CoP will be a useful tool that kiosk manufacturers and their clients can use to ensure that their kiosks are accessible to the widest population of people with some form of disability possible. Peter and I are also working on developing an independent standard that can be used by nationally recognized testing labs in order to certify a kiosk as being ADA compliant”.

Peter Jarvis adds, “First, let me thank the committee’s previous Co-Chair Laura Miller for her work in raising awareness of accessibility issues within the kiosk industry. Laura continues to make an outstanding contribution to the work of the KMA Accessibility Committee but has now stepped into a role dedicated to kiosk accessibility at Vispero . Her commitment, to ensure equality in access to information, services and products, continues to influence the committee’s objectives. As the new Co-Chair (serving the KMA’s European members) I hope to continue the initiatives of the committee and look forward to working with the committee’s US resident Chairperson Randy Amundson.”

We very much thank Laura Boniello Miller with Vispero our founding co-chairperson for her contributions, support and effort over the last two years.

