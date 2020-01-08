Pyramid self-service kiosks – the perfect fit for retailers – Booth # 5860 NRF2020

Solutions showcased include Smart Fitting Room, Self-scan and Gift-card kiosks

Freiburg, Germany, January 8 2020 – Pyramid Computer, a leading manufacturer of self-service kiosks, will be showcasing a selection of innovative in-store retail applications based on its versatile range of polytouch® kiosk solutions – Booth # 5860. A number of ISV partners will be joining Pyramid including Detego, Framen, InTouch, Intuiface, Menu Technologies, NTS Retail and Re-Vision.

Additionally Pyramid will announce at NRF its own North America operation to better serve and cater to local US based customers.

Pyramid polytouch® is the ideal interactive self-service kiosk hardware platform for retailers looking to optimize the in-store customer experience and help drive Omni-channel sales opportunities. Highly customizable and easy to maintain, the slim, elegant and extremely modular polytouch® kiosk design offers maximum flexibility for enabling numerous application possibilities, from endless aisle/shelf and point of purchase to point of sale and self-checkout.

“Pyramid and our international network of ISV and systems integrator partners create innovative kiosk solutions which precisely address the immediate and future requirements of retailers,” said Patrick Hagemeister, International Account Director for Pyramid Computer. “We can meet the in-store experience and Omni-channel objectives of retail businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

Pyramid kiosk solutions highlights at NRF 2020:

Ø Smart Fitting Room solution

The polytouch® Interactive Mirror offers customers an unprecedented shopping experience while helping transform regular fitting rooms into smart ones. Beneath the mirror’s flat, semi-transparent surface is an interactive 32″ PCAP touchscreen with an integrated PC-Box. The Smart Fitting Room solution is also fitted with an RFID reader automatically detecting the items a customer takes in to try on. RFID tags are attached to price labels which transfer data to the mirror. The 32″ touchscreen allows the customer to ask for another size or colour without having to leave the fitting room.

By recommending complementary products for cross-selling purposes, it also provides quick access to information about the products in the store, available models and sizes. During the try on, the mirror recommends suitable complements and accessories. Store assistants can be called (via help button) to bring other items and/or sizes into the dressing room, making it easy and time efficient for customers to make their choice. As required, customers can also create personal profiles for recording and saving their choices for future visits. Should potential buyers not be ready to make a purchase on-site, information about the products concerned can be sent to their mobile devices (if requested).

“For a fashion retailer, the fitting room is the key touchpoint for converting customers into buyers,” said David Frei, Head of Solutions at Pyramid Computer. “Our smart fitting room solution offers the potential for real customer interaction and to gain additional competitive advantage by meeting the exact wants and needs of today’s shoppers. Our solution tells the retailer exactly how many items the customer tried on and how many were finally bought. It will track a customer’s purchase history in the given store or chain and will accurately calculate the conversion rate.”

Promotes up- and cross-selling potential

Facilitates interactive dialogue between customers and store personnel

Shows full range of products (Virtual-Endless-Shelf)

Retail analytics: insights on customer preferences

Increased operational excellence, optimization of merchandise plan

Omni-channel: Integration of online and bricks-and-mortar retail

Engagement with store and brand

Personalised customer offers

Ø polytouch® Self-scan kiosk

The self-scan kiosk demonstration is designed to show retailers the latest innovations in scan-as-you-shop, combining a polytouch® 32” double-sided kiosk with the very latest handheld scanners from Zebra and powerful self-scanning software from Re-Vision/InTouch. The self-checkout terminal is equipped with a printer, payment module and an optional scale. It is the latest model from the polytouch® peter kiosk line. The heart of these unique kiosks is the central stand: The PC’s are space saving and installed inside it which guarantees low susceptibility to failure of the complete system and maximum performance of each individual kiosk. Thanks to the optically bonded displays, there is a drastic reduction in reflections, increased light yield and better legibility. In addition to customer-specific branding, the kiosk can also be individually adapted to customer requirements in terms of the number of displays and screen sizes.

Additional queue busting customer convenience

Large screen kiosk display provides ample space for high impact product advertising, and notifications about in-store special offers

Potential to link solution to the customer’s own shopping list and provide relevant product information

Integration with loyalty programs to push targeted promotions, based on the customer’s purchase history and location within the store

Ø polytouch® Self-service Gift-card kiosk

Using the easy to use touchscreen display, customers can select a gift card of their choice from different service vendors and retailers. A range of designs is then presented to choose from, including seasonal options, and a desired cash value amount selected. A personal message can also be added. The personalized gift card is then printed directly at the kiosk.

Generates revenue from cross-promotional offers and upselling

Drives and promotes value-added services within retail stores

Provides an attractive personalized last-minute gift option for customers

Depending on the application, Pyramid polytouch® kiosks may be fitted with a broad range of peripherals including 2D or 3D scanners, thermal printers, and payment modules of various makes and models. For special applications that may involve AI technology, Pyramid can integrate peripherals such as cameras into the display frame to achieve the best results. In all cases, Pyramid works closely with all parties involved to determine the best hardware configuration, no matter the complexity of the application.

All Pyramid polytouch® kiosks are manufactured under German quality control for shipment and installation via worldwide OEM and distribution partners. These can be branded to create a highly individual look for retailers.

About Pyramid Computer

Pyramid Computer has focused on the development of high performance and tailor-made IT solutions since 1985. The company has produced more than 30,000 customized kiosk terminals for retail and QSR customers throughout the world. In addition, it has developed a uniquely precise system for localization and automation in hospitality and retail – Pyramid Location System. All IT hardware, indoor localization, and network & security and industrial PC & imaging products are engineered and designed in Germany by Pyramid for shipment and installation via worldwide OEM and distribution partners.

