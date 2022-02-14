Self-Checkout Kiosk Design SCO – Pyramid Computer Good Design Award for Polytouch® NANO

Self-Checkout Kiosk SCO News

Pyramid Computer has received the Good Design Award for its new Polytouch® NANO self-checkout terminal. The GDA has been awarded by the Chicago Athenaeum since 1950 and is one of the most prestigious awards for industrial and product design. From Pyramid.

To be eligible for one of the coveted trophies, a product must deliver:

world-class innovation concept design function utility material form and aesthetic appeal.

We succeeded in this with the NANO, and the enthusiasm was correspondingly great when the news arrived from Chicago, just in time for Christmas. For the competition of the year 2021, several thousand participants from over 55 countries submitted their designs – and Pyramid is one of the prize winners with the NANO!

The NANO is the successor to a terminal that we created exclusively for the assortment and store concept of the food retailer Edeka. The interest that the Edeka solution generated in the retail industry was the signal for us to develop the next generation of kiosks for the SCO. Although the NANO contains all the benefits of the Edeka terminal, it is much more than just an update.

The first challenge for our design team in making the NANO was to transfer the advantages of the highly specialized Edeka terminal into a solution that already covers the typical use cases of self-checkout for several retail segments in the basic configuration. In addition, the new terminal had to be easily adaptable to special application scenarios. And indeed, the NANO performs just as well at self-checkout in food retailing as it does in DIY stores or furniture stores. Its mix’n’match concept gives operators the option of cost-effective conversion and retrofitting of the mounting system and peripheral modules if their floor layout, product range, or payment offerings change. The NANO is thus the successful further development of a closed system that precisely meets a requirement profile into an open system that can be used in various retail segments for self-checkout.

The second challenge for the NANO arose from our requirement to develop a terminal for both the self-checkout of the present and the future. Existing technologies are changing at breathtaking speed and new ones are emerging at ever shorter intervals. Therefore, a SCO terminal of today has to be prepared for the technologies of tomorrow. Future-proofing is an advantage for operators andconsumers. Operators can expect a higher return on investment and consumers benefit because they can enjoy future developments without having to say goodbye to the terminal they are familiar with and switch to another: The LED light that guides self-checkout at NANO today may, in an already very near future, be swapped for an image sensor that takes high-resolution pictures of items for a machine-vision solution in the back office. An AI-powered process will recognize the items in a fraction of a second, without the customer having to spend any more time searching for and scanning the barcodes on the packaging, or even manually recording the name or code number of the item.

Against this background, the NANO, with its openness to developments of the next generation and the one after that, is also a successful example in terms of future-proofing. The technological future-proofing of the NANO is made clear in the futuristic look, which can already be found in the mood boards, where the terminal is still reminiscent of a spaceship.