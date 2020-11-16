PSA – VA Endangering Veteran Lives

From IPVM Nov2020 — By Donald Maye, Published Nov 09, 2020, 12:01pm EST

PUBLIC – This article does not require an IPVM membership. Feel free to share.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has spent millions of dollars on a hodgepodge of 12 different fever screening systems, including many ‘tablets’ which have significant accuracy risks, an IPVM investigation has found.

Considering the large quantity of temperature screening tablets purchased, including 166 Meridian tablets IPVM has already exposed, coupled with the vulnerable population they are intended to serve, the lives of Veterans are at risk.

IPVM analyzed Federal records, verifying VA purchase orders of at least 12 different models of temperature screening devices, totaling $4.5 million. Many of the devices procured, in particular, the hundreds of fever tablets/kiosks, have serious risks in design and implementation.

Worse, IPVM tried for a month to inform and warn the VA of these risks yet has not received any material response.

