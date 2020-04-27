Last Updated on April 27, 2020 at 3:14 pm

Westminster, CO, April 28, 2020 — The Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA), an organization focused on self-service, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Participating Organization. KMA will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. The keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which provides an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a Participating Organization, the KMA adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 Participating Organizations to improve payment security worldwide. KMA will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Mauro Lance, Chief Operating Officer of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as a Participating Organization, KMA demonstrates they are playing an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

“Unattended self-service kiosk manufacturers deal with PCI every day. We communicate simplicity but also liabilities,” said Craig Keefner, with KMA. “We’ll propose Special Interest Group (SIG) for unattended. Our PCI-EMV steering committee is Unattended Card Payments Inc., DCAP Systems, Ingenico, Self-Service Networks and KioWare. We hope to duplicate our ADA Accessibility initiatives’ success.”

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Connect with the PCI Council on LinkedIn. Join on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe – PCI Perspectives Blog.

About KMA

KMA is a global organization for unattended self-service kiosks. Marketing: https://kioskindustry.org. Gold sponsors: Olea, KioWare, Nanonation, Pyramid, Frank Mayer, Vispero, Zebra, Honeywell

