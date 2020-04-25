Last Updated on
We saw a recent fulfillment order for one of our ID Verification members and wanted to highlight it. Highly recommended solution and complete jurisdictional support. For more information visit Tokenworks and speak with Charles.
Tokenworks General Info —
ID Verification Systems
An excellent solution for liquor stores, convenience stores, bars and nightclubs looking to protect their licenses. These scanners help protect businesses from unnecessary liabilities associated with selling age-sensitive products. Our age verification scanners work on IDs from all 50 states and military identification quickly and reliably.
IDWedgeKB Info
Plug the IDWedgeKB™ into any computer USB port, scan a Driver’s License or Credit Card and transfer contact or payment information to the screen instantly.
The IDWedgeKB™ form filler desktop solution scans drivers licenses, ID cards, credit cards and other magnetic striped cards and fills computer forms with information from the card automatically using our IDFill technology! Plugged into any USB port and recognized as a keyboard, the IDWedgeKB™ extracts contact and payment information fields from driver’s licenses, debit/credit cards, membership cards and student IDs and sends them to the flashing cursor on ANY computer.
Demo of ID Verification
For This Project
The developers are using Javascript we developed to make it VERY easy to deploy to 65 sheriff’s offices. The javascript works in all major browsers and regardless of where the cursor is active on the webform.
This means the hardware is zero-footprint installation (no drivers) and there is no application software installation. Apparently, their last project required hardware driver installation which drove them to find a zero footprint solution.
- Watch this – https://youtu.be/dgNL6-l5hsk
- See this https://www.idscanner.us/
idwedge-kb/idwedgekb-demo-web- page/
The Project
Here is the originating RFP
Title: TOKENWORKS IDWEDGEKB SCANNER Number: FDLE SS 2048Version: 000Ad Type: Single Source Department of Law Enforcement Single Source TOKENWORKS IDWEDGEKB SCANNER