We saw a recent fulfillment order for one of our ID Verification members and wanted to highlight it. Highly recommended solution and complete jurisdictional support. For more information visit Tokenworks and speak with Charles.

Tokenworks General Info —

ID Verification Systems

An excellent solution for liquor stores, convenience stores, bars and nightclubs looking to protect their licenses. These scanners help protect businesses from unnecessary liabilities associated with selling age-sensitive products. Our age verification scanners work on IDs from all 50 states and military identification quickly and reliably.

IDWedgeKB Info

Plug the IDWedgeKB™ into any computer USB port, scan a Driver’s License or Credit Card and transfer contact or payment information to the screen instantly.

The IDWedgeKB™ form filler desktop solution scans drivers licenses, ID cards, credit cards and other magnetic striped cards and fills computer forms with information from the card automatically using our IDFill technology! Plugged into any USB port and recognized as a keyboard, the IDWedgeKB™ extracts contact and payment information fields from driver’s licenses, debit/credit cards, membership cards and student IDs and sends them to the flashing cursor on ANY computer.

For This Project

The developers are using Javascript we developed to make it VERY easy to deploy to 65 sheriff’s offices. The javascript works in all major browsers and regardless of where the cursor is active on the webform.

This means the hardware is zero-footprint installation (no drivers) and there is no application software installation. Apparently, their last project required hardware driver installation which drove them to find a zero footprint solution.

The Project

Here is the originating RFP

Title: TOKENWORKS IDWEDGEKB SCANNER Number: FDLE SS 2048Version: 000Ad Type: Single Source Department of Law Enforcement Single Source TOKENWORKS IDWEDGEKB SCANNER Advertisement Number: FDLE SS 2048 Version Number: 000 Mod: 04-20-2020 09:51:01 Last Edit: Monday, April 20, 2020 at 09:52:24 A.M. Commodity:43211702 Magnetic stripe readers and encoders Please direct all questions to: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx PHILLIPS RD TALLAHASSEE FL, 32308 Email: xxxxxxxxxxxx Any person with a disability requiring special accommodations at the pre-solicitation conference and/or bid/proposal opening shall contact purchasing at the phone number above at least five (5) working days prior to the event. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact this office by using the Florida Relay Services which can be reached at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD). The Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids or accept minor irregularities in the best interest of the State of Florida. Certified Business Enterprises are encouraged to participate in the solicitation process.