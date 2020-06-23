Last Updated on June 23, 2020 at 1:21 pm

6/18/2020

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA — A new version update of KioWare for Windows has been released. Version 8.24 for Windows is now available with many improvements that work toward the company’s goal of constantly improving user experience.

KioTouch™ Integration

KioTouch™ is a touchless interface solution for self-service kiosks and is now integrated into KioWare for Windows. KioTouch™ allows end-users to interact with the kiosk through their mobile device and does not require they touch the surface of the kiosk at all. Click here to learn more about KioTouch™.

Implement FreedomPay EMV

KioWare, once again, expanded its EMV toolbelt by adding support for another EMV chip processor.

More Options for Error Handling Page

KioWare now has more options for error handling including displaying the error page, an option to do nothing, displaying an error page if there is no content, and displaying a simple message if necessary.

Add Option to Disable VK Click Sound

The virtual keyboard within KioWare now has the option to enable and disable the “click” sound that plays when interacting with it.

Add PDF Support to Attract Looper

KioWare has added the ability for network administrators to add PDF files to their attract screen loopers making the software more file-diverse.

Update to Latest Agora SDK

KioCall now supports the SDK – Agora version 3.0 release.

Update to Chrome 81/CEF 4044

KioWare has been updated to be compatible with the recent Chrome 81 release.

Analytical Design Solutions, Inc. dba KioWare has been in business since 1991 providing IT consulting to businesses of all sizes, is located in York, Pennsylvania, and is a worldwide market leader in self-service kiosk and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 13,000 projects in over 120 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of kiosks.