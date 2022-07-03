Regulatory News – ADA Kiosk, POS Kiosks, and EV Charging Update

Updated Regulatory Information for Kiosks, POS and EV Charging – June 2022

The big news is that the U.S. Access Board has announced its next session which include EV Charging Stations, Kiosks and POS. Not quite sure of the difference between information transaction machines and kiosks but we will find out. For more updates and information contact [email protected]

It’s also very important (cannot be overstressed) that not only manufacturers but users need to comment.

Once it is closed for comments you cannot insert a single word. During the comment phase all comments are taken, recorded and considered.

For POS we think reach may be addressed as well as Audio

It is worth noting too that ANSI has taken a strong interest in EV Charging. The Kiosk Association is an Associate Partner sponsor of the ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel and is signed up to participate on working group

In Brief