NRF 2023 – Come See us in 1602 – Kiosk Association

NRF 2023 Preview
See our local page here on NRF 2023 as well as our portal page on NRF
The Kiosk Association is again exhibiting at NRF 2023 in New York. Here are some preliminary items.
- Jan. 14: Opening Party | Jan. 15-17: Conference & Expo
- Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | New York City
- Kiosk Association highlights
- In the Booth – JAWS kiosk accessibility with Storm in the booth.
- In the Booth – Countertop 22″ self-order with AudioPad
- In the Booth – Pedestal 27″ dual-sided self-order
- In the Booth – “A” Frame floor display (indoor, outdoor, battery powered)
- At the Show – see the Samsung Clover Nanonation case study for small business
- At the Show – Kiosk Information Systems
- At the Show – Storm Interface and Olea Kiosks
- At the Show – Rachel and Insight Touch for AIO and touchscreens
