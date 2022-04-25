Verizon Pickup Lockers (BOPIS) Go Into 250 Stores

Verizon Pickup Lockers News

First posted Automated Retail and Noted on Benzinga — Nice writeup by Dave Haynes Verizon Rolls Out 100s Of Touchscreen-Driven Pickup Lockers For Outside Its Stores for more information contact [email protected]

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today’s consumers want convenience and Verizon continues to look at new and innovative ways to meet them when, where and how they want to be met. After the past two years, people have become familiar with a hybrid retail model known as buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) but now Verizon is making it even easier to do business with by adding buy online pickup in locker (BOPIL) as an option with Express Pickup Lockers. Verizon has offered in-store pickup for years and more recently introduced curbside pickup along with same-day delivery. Now Express Pickup Lockers are being rolled out at locations across the country ensuring seamless, efficient transactions, with increased customer satisfaction, and in select locations 24 hour access to their purchases.

“Time is precious, which is why we want to give our customers options that work for their busy lives,” said Kelley Kurtzman, Senior Vice President of Consumer Field Sales at Verizon. “Our lockers are a new and innovative way Verizon is bridging the gap between traditional retail and e-commerce, giving our customers more ways than ever to get what they need and get on with their day.”

Verizon has installed secure lockers at 250 retail locations across the US, with more being added each month. In select locations lockers are installed in areas where customers can pick up their purchases outside of normal Verizon store hours – even overnight. Customers can select the Express Pickup Locker option (where available) when purchasing items online at www.verizon.com or through the MyVerizon App.

Choices when it comes to the retail experience are here to stay. Verizon today released findings of a new survey of U.S. residents on their seasonal cleaning and shopping behaviors. The survey found that more than two in five (42%) Americans used curbside pickup at a retailer. One in three Americans used grocery delivery (33%) and virtual appointments (33%). And almost one in five (17%) used a locker site to pick up their purchase.

And interest in lockers is only continuing to grow. In fact, the survey showed:

Three in four (75%) Americans would pick up their purchase at a secure locker rather than having to go into a store or wait for an online shipment if retailers provided this option

More than half (55%) would use this service to avoid lines and crowds, 48% would use it to do so on their own schedules after hours and 45% simply to save time

About two in five would use a locker to avoid having to wait for shipping times and get the merchandise they need quickly (40%) or to relieve concerns of packages being stolen from outside their home by “porch pirates” (38%).

Of course, Verizon’s full-service stores have retail specialists ready to help customers with all of their needs. For customers who prefer to buy online, but don’t want to wait for products to ship, Verizon offers Express Pickup options including in-store, curbside, doorside and locker pickup at select retail locations across the country. Available Express Pickup options are provided on the MyVerizon app and when completing online orders at www.verizon.com

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Writes Grady Milhon, who runs digital at retail for Verizon, on Linkedin …

During the midst of the pandemic, we started on a journey to build an innovative “Phygital” Locker solution for our Verizon Retail stores. The pandemic didn’t slow the V team down one bit. One year ago, we brought the first Locker to life in our Greyhawk store in Omaha, NE. Since that looonng night (What kind of challenges could you have when removing a section of the store front to install a Locker solution?), we have deployed hundreds, with many more planned for 2022.

For a little “behind the scenes” on the technology driving this solution, we built a custom embedded controller and rugged touchscreen that enables the Verizon designed solution to integrate with our mobile POS and digital solutions. This enables a seamless experience not only for customers, but also for our retail employees as they pick and pack orders. Reps are able to use their mobile POS tablet to select a locker to place the order and it opens for them to place the bag and close the door, then the customer is notified their order is ready to be picked up.