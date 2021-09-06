Product Thermal Kiosk Printer Update

By | September 6, 2021
Thermal Kiosk Printer Wide Format

High Speed Printing From Multiple Positions
When an application calls for an 8.5” printer, kiosk space may be limited. The 814M can be mounted in various ways to lessen the stress of finding space in your kiosk for a wide format printer.

Various Communication
Ports
Whether you connect to a local host or from a distance, the 814M has all of the common interface options to make it happen with Serial, USB, and Ethernet available.

 

 

Watch the Video!
Microcom completes its line of kiosk printers with the 814M. This 8.5 inch wide thermal kiosk printer comes standard with 300 dpi resolution for high quality A4 and Letter size print outs. The built in presenter/ retractor feature helps prevent jams which is especially important in unattended kiosk applications. Some applications the printer compliments well include:

  • Weigh Scale
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Government and Public Utilities
  • Bill of Lading
  • Transportation

In addition to our large printer selection, we have a wide array of media including 8.5” wide thermal rolls. Please contact the Microcom sales team at [email protected] or give us a call at (740) 548-6262 (option 2) to set up a free consultation for a custom design.

-Sales Team, Microcom Corporation .

7719-A GRAPHICS WAY, LEWIS CENTER, OH 43035

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for most Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 25 years in the kiosk industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

