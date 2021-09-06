Product Thermal Kiosk Printer Update

Microcom completes its line of kiosk printers with the 814M. This 8.5 inch wide thermal kiosk printer comes standard with 300 dpi resolution for high quality A4 and Letter size print outs. The built in presenter/ retractor feature helps prevent jams which is especially important in unattended kiosk applications. Some applications the printer compliments well include: Weigh Scale

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Utilities

Bill of Lading

Transportation In addition to our large printer selection, we have a wide array of media including 8.5” wide thermal rolls. Please contact the Microcom sales team at [email protected] or give us a call at (740) 548-6262 (option 2) to set up a free consultation for a custom design. -Sales Team, Microcom Corporation .