Jim Kruper of KioWare interviewed —
Glen connects with the founders of four fintech companies- Icon Savings Plan, Illuma Labs, Kioware and Monit- with the most exciting new ideas at last week’s Finovate conference.
Links related to this episode:
BIG’s blog recapping Best of Show and other highlights: https://www.big-fintech.com/Media/Blog/ArticleID/647/Finovate-Fall
Icon Savings Plan: https://www.iconsavingsplan.com/
Kioware: https://www.kioware.com/
