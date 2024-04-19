ADA News – DOJ Title II final rule

By | April 19, 2024
DOJ Accessibility Guidance

DOJ Title II final rule on web accessibility

Very nice writeup and analysis of the key points on the just released (April 2024) rule on web accessibility. Here’s a summary of the key points:

  • DOJ Title II Final Rule: The page discusses the Department of Justice’s final rule on web accessibility, which includes mobile apps.
  • Definitions: It provides definitions for terms like “Mobile applications,” “Special district government,” and “Total population.”
  • WCAG 2.1 Compliance: Public entities must ensure web content and mobile apps are accessible, complying with WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA criteria.
  • Implementation Timeline: Entities with a population of 50,000 or more have two years, while those with less or special district governments have three years to comply.

This rule aims to improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Notable Points and Questions for Us

  • Another reason to never just put a website on a kiosk?
  • Kiosks are closed systems so no application in general
  • How do I test my custom mobile app for accessibility?
  • Goes into effect in 60 days though not published as of today
  • Voluntary compliance hasn’t been up to the task.
  • DOJ believes that WCAG 2.1 is the better benchmark than WCAG 2.2
  • WCAG 2.1 level AA requires captions for live-audio content
  • If Pres. Biden is reelected, look for very similar rules with respect to title III of the ADA
  • It bears repeating that the ADA is a NONDELEGABLE duty!!!!!!!!!!

Read the full article — writeup and analysis of the key points

 

 

