Drive Thru Kiosks
Nice presentation video by Intel on next technology for Drive Thru Self-Order. There have been other interations with AI assist on the drive-thru with several companies including Zivelo. Presentation includes a number of new terms including Digital Natives.
Strategic Objectives
- 40% of restaurants want to improve business insights
- 38% want to improve digital customer engagement
- 29% want to increase employee efficiency
Market Transitions
- Traditional and Online
- Convenience & Brand
- Digital Natives
- Faster & Personal
- Sustainability