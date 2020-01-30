Drive-Thru Kiosk, Member, picks

Drive Thru Kiosk Presentation – Intel

Drive Thru Kiosks

Nice presentation video by Intel on next technology for Drive Thru Self-Order.  There have been other interations with AI assist on the drive-thru with several companies including Zivelo. Presentation includes a number of new terms including Digital Natives.

drive thru kiosk technology

Strategic Objectives

  • 40% of restaurants want to improve business insights
  • 38% want to improve digital customer engagement
  • 29% want to increase employee efficiency

Market Transitions

  • Traditional and Online
  • Convenience & Brand
  • Digital Natives
  • Faster & Personal
  • Sustainability