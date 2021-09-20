Inclusive Kiosks – McDonalds Kiosks Incorporating Vispero

McDonald’s Kiosks Add Accessibility

From Mashed Sep 2021

It’s good to see accessibility options for users who are blind and/or have low vision being integrated in self-order kiosks at McDonalds.

In Brief

For those who are blind or those who have low vision, current kiosks are not accessible

Tested on corporate stores and now moving to franchisees

Headphone jack on POS terminal used

Excerpt:

Those who wanted to skip the line to order at the register at McDonald’s were likely pleased when the self-order kiosks first arrived in 2018 (via Forbes). Yet, the kiosks were not well suited to all customers. According to QSR Web, McDonald’s is finally incorporating new kiosks with some new technology. For those who are blind or those who have low vision, the original kiosks were not accessible. However, the massive chain has had time to study how people interact with the kiosks and is now ready to implement new, more inclusive ones.

To make this happen, McDonald’s plans to incorporate assistive technology created by Vispero into the new kiosks. The new systems have already been tested in select locations within the United States that were owned by corporate. Now, the kiosks are also being used at franchise locations. So, it will likely be sooner rather than later before everyone encounters the new style of self-order kiosks.

