POS aka Point of Sale

POS Companies
POS or Point of Sale is generally employee-facing. It is hardware and software. It is transactional but it is also informational. Think about digital menus and digital messaging for example. POS covers the widest possible gamut of verticals:
- Retail
- Restaurants
- Hospitality & Hotels
- Ticketing
- Many more
Providers
- Intel Kiosk – computing solutions used in POS
- Panasonic Restaurant Solutions – complete end-to-end solutions
- Samsung Displays – digital signage and order kiosks
- Star Micronics – order stations, kiosks, printers and more
- Elotouch – touchscreen terminals
- POSBANK – complete line of POS stations
- UCP Unattended Payments – complete line of payment terminals
- Datacap Systems, Inc. – widest possible payment methods
- Insight Touch – touchscreens and terminals
- Microcom – printers
- Ingenico – premier provider of payment terminals
- BOCA Systems – printers
- TDS TOUCH – touchscreens and POS stations
- SUZOHAPP – all types of POS equipment and devices
POS Posts
- POS RFPs November 2022
- Point Of Sale Market Report – POS Survey – This week, RestaurantOwner.com released its 2022 POS Survey Report. The survey asked over 800 independent restaurant owners to rate and comment on their POS systems’ installation and operational costs, system and contract characteristics, and their satisfaction with POS features and support.
- POS Clover Customer Self-Order Kiosk Case Study – Customer Self-Order Kiosk Case Study Complete case study on the positive impact that customer ordering kiosks provide to a relatively small retail shop.
- Touchscreens for Retail & POS – New Sponsor Elo – Every 21 seconds, a new Elo Touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world.
- Wendy’s POS System Case Study – Touch Screen POS – Wendy’s POS System Case Study In the self-service world, the employee is an absolute critical component for success. Equipping employees with reliable and training them to easy-to-use technology becomes extremely important.
- Payment Solutions for Point of Sale (BNPL, txt, QR, Facial) – Turnkey Point of Sale Payment Solutions One of the biggest trends that broke out of the pandemic was the massive uptick in alternative ways for consumers to pay.
- Global Point of Sale POS Terminal Market Size Worth USD 103 Billion by 2023 – Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market size is forecast to be worth USD 103.52 Billion by 2023; as per a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.
- Examining ADA lawsuits on point of sale devices – Redbox’s recent settlement of a class action lawsuit alleging that its video rental kiosks in California were not accessible to the blind provides a good example of the potential exposure businesses face.
- PSA Kiosk – FBI Raids Chinese Point-of-Sale Giant PAX Technology – PAX Security Executive Resigns a Day After FBI Raids on Offices American Banker “The Bloomberg Article” –Worldpay Switches to Verifone and Ingenico due to “unsatisfactory answers”.
- In-Store Kiosk 2021 Predictions – Retail and Point-of-Purchase – When I wrote the “What’s in Store for 2020” blog last December, I could not have predicted what was to come in three short months.
- Visually Impaired Consumers & Payment Terminals
- POS and PCI DSS Compliance – Opinion
AVIXA Posts
- Customer Self Order & Digital Messaging
- Small Format PCs, iPads and Tablets Come in Handy
- Digital Menu Board Technical Considerations – Indoor & Outdoor
- Interactive Self-Order ROI – BurgerFi Case Study
- Enhancing C-Store customer experience with digital signage
- Accessibility and Digital Menus For Restaurants