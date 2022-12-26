POS aka Point of Sale

By | December 26, 2022
0 Comment
Wendy's POS Panasonic

POS Companies

POS or Point of Sale is generally employee-facing.  It is hardware and software. It is transactional but it is also informational. Think about digital menus and digital messaging for example. POS covers the widest possible gamut of verticals:

  • Retail
  • Restaurants
  • Hospitality & Hotels
  • Ticketing
  • Many more

Providers

POS Posts

AVIXA Posts

Kiosk picks Point of Sale Kiosks POS kiosks self-order kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts