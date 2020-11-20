Kiosk Industry Launches Bitcoin ATM aka Bitcoin Kiosk
As part of the new website design KI added a new Bitcoin ATM news section. This to facilitate the growing interest and business that the kiosk industry has experienced this year. Deployments are up 75%.
Along with the new Bitcoin Kiosk News, KI has resequenced its news segments such as:
- McDonalds Kiosks
- Bitcoin
- Digital Signage Kiosk
- Smart City
- Touchless Touch
- RFPs
- News Roundup
- Temperature Kiosks
More Additions
On the homepage we have now included the Kiosk Design Corner which provides a video of fully manufactured kiosk in the latest design
