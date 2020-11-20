Bitcoin ATM aka Bitcoin Kiosk

By | November 20, 2020
Kiosk Industry Launches Bitcoin ATM aka Bitcoin Kiosk

As part of the new website design KI added a new Bitcoin ATM news section. This to facilitate the growing interest and business that the kiosk industry has experienced this year. Deployments are up 75%.

Along with the new Bitcoin Kiosk News, KI has resequenced its news segments such as:

More Additions

On the homepage we have now included the Kiosk Design Corner which provides a video of fully manufactured kiosk in the latest design

Need More Information?

If you are interested in Bitcoin ATM options send us a note

 

